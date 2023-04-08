Celebrity Blake Lively Blake Lively's One-Piece Swimsuit Has a Midriff Cutout So Big, It's Basically a Bikini The best of both worlds. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 @ 10:59AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Blake Lively is ready for her hot mom summer. Two months after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, the actress shared so many bikini photos from a recent tropical getaway on Instagram, and by the looks of it, she's fully embracing her body after baby. On Friday, Lively posted a carousel of vacation snaps captioned, "she sells seashells down by the seashore." And in the first photo, she posed on a balcony overlooking the ocean while dressed in a brown, white, and beige geometric-patterned bikini top with light-wash denim overalls and layers of gold chain necklaces, featuring seashell-shaped pendants. Blake went makeup-free and wore her long blonde hair in natural wind-blown waves. A mirror selfie, meanwhile, showed her in the same patterned bikini top, but this time with a different coverup consisting of a maxi skirt in a contrasting print from Free People. Lively's second swimwear look in the slideshow included a classic black one-piece with a major midriff-baring cutout in the middle. The opening was so big, her suit almost looked like a full-on bikini with a pair of separate high-waisted bottoms and a top. Blake Lively Instagram Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made Their First Public Appearance With Their Newborn Baby Other photos showed Reynolds solo on the beach and a sweet snap of the couple with their moms — all dressed in white. Back in February, it was announced that Lively and Reynolds's three daughters — James, Inez, and Betty — officially had a new sibling and that they were taking their 'big sister' roles in stride. "Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake," a source previously shared with People following the birth of their fourth child. "They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great."