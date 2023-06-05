It’s no secret that Blake Lively is red carpet royalty, but the It Ends With Us actress's street style never misses either. Not unlike the ensembles she dons for special events, Blake Lively’s street style is bold, often colorful, and fun, no matter where she’s off to. Lucky for us, there are plenty of photographs documenting the fashionable mama of four’s most iconic looks that you can use as inspiration for your next outing, and we’ve rounded up some of the best below.

June 11, 2022: An Airy Sundress

Getty Images

Sometimes the best street-style moments are ones you can mimic with pieces in your own closet, like this enhanced daytime look. Lively transforms a white sundress from simple to statement-making with her accessories — a pair of studded nude pointed-toe Louboutin heels, layered necklaces, and a stack of gold bracelets — but keeps the look semi-casual by leaving her hair down in messy waves.

April 25, 2022: Orange Crush

Getty Images



This all-orange ensemble would make anyone stand out in a crowd, but if Lively is at all phased by onlookers, she doesn’t show it. The look is giving 1970s flare with the silhouette of her pants and chunky belt. And though she’s showing skin in a bodysuit with a daring side cutout, the addition of the blazer over top sends a message that the actress means business.

January 28, 2020: Coastal Cowgirl

Getty Images



Beyond bold color stories, Lively loves experimenting with equally as bold accessories. Take this black-and-white moment, for example. A black maxiskirt and white button-down pairing is as simple as it gets, but Lively strategically adds a Panama hat and matching lace-up booties to add some edge.

January 27, 2020: Spy Chic

Getty Images

If color or accessories aren’t the main focus of Lively’s street-style outfit, you can be sure her outerwear will be. We can’t get enough of the actress’s coat collection, and this pale pink trench is no exception. The actress wears the tie-waist duster like a dress, with chocolate brown leather gloves and matching boots for contrast.

August 20, 2018: A Simple Silhouette

Getty Images

Now we get into Lively's A Simple Favor era, in which she favored menswear staples with a twist. The two-piece wisteria ensemble is perfect with slip-in Oxfords , and the flowy white cuffs underneath the jacket add a Victorian surprise.

August 17, 2018: Summer Velvet

Getty Images

Lively doesn’t shy from trying different patterns, textures, and materials on for size, either. Case in point: This blue velvet vest and bottoms set (worn in the dead of summer, mind you). You’ll also note Lively is also not ashamed to be photographed rewearing a piece from her extensive wardrobe, as her Louboutins are making yet another cameo on this best-of list.

September 10, 2018: Well Suited

Getty Images

Lively pulls off this polished three-piece suit with ease, thanks to a playful pattern and lace-up booties.

September 10, 2018: Cool in Color

Getty Images

We're green with envy over this electric pop of color Lively has expertly paired with a blue and white blocked blazer and grid-pattern turtleneck. And like her A Simple Favor character, she even accessorizes with a cane. No detail unnoticed!

September 13, 2018: In the News-ies

Getty Images

This pinstripe moment is a personal favorite; the bottoms have an almost sweatpant-like fit, so they look cool and comfortable. Plus the addition of the newsboy cap gives the look a hint of playful masculinity.

October 16, 2017: Pattern Mixing

Getty Images

Clearly, there is no such thing as clashing patterns in Lively’s book. She tops off her striped dress with another wrap coat for a cool layered look, but the true star of this street style ensemble is Lively’s floral Louboutin boots.

October 16, 2017: Team Player

Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the actress finds a way to make a jersey look fabulous (wearing one designed by Monse makes it easy). Excuse us while we make a mental note to shred our favorite team's and pair it with flowy dress pants for the next big game.

