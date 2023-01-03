Blake Lively's Before-and-After Pregnancy Photo Proves She Can Troll Just as Well as Ryan Reynolds

It's not your usual bump update.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on January 3, 2023 @ 01:11PM

The internet loves a Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively moment, whether it's a little impromptu shoe photoshop or a birthday takedown. However, Lively's latest post skips out on trolling her husband and takes aim at her trainer. In a new post on her Instagram feed, Lively gave her followers an update on her pregnancy — and pointing out that any pregnancy workouts seem to be doing the opposite of what exercise usually does. The first photo shows her pre-pregnancy and the second has her looking very, very pregnant.

Blake Lively American Cinematheque Awards

Getty Images

“Been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” Lively wrote alongside her side-by-side, tagging her longtime trainer, who she shares with Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, Jake Gyllenhaal, and fellow celebrity couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Lively first announced her pregnancy back in Sept. 2022.

"I just like to create," she said at the at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City just before sharing the news. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating." 

Though she didn't actually tell people she was pregnant at the event, she did make an announcement on social media after multiple sources speculated that she was, indeed, going to welcome baby no. 4.

For his part, Reynolds has spoken about how happy he and his daughters are to be welcoming a new addition to the family.

"We're very excited," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."  

