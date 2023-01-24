Blake Lively’s Silliest Movie Is Coming Back With a Sequel

It’s been over four years since A Simple Favor first hit our screens back in 2018 (in all of its campy, pantsuit-filled glory) starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as a sexy unexpected villain and a sleuthing mommy vlogger, respectively. And now, we finally have an update on what we can expect from its long-awaited sequel.



While few details are known about the upcoming project, Kendrick — who will reprise her role as Stephanie alongside Lively’s Emily — recently revealed that she’s read the sequel’s script when talking to E! News.

“We’ve actually read the script now, and it’s so good,” Kendrick shared, adding that Stephanie will be “a bit more savvy” in the unnamed second installment. “Sort of older and wiser [but] at the same time, there are qualities that a person just can’t really change about themselves.”

The actress’s comments come close to a year after it was confirmed that she would rejoin Lively and director Paul Fieg for the movie’s sequel back in May 2022. “I can’t wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious Paul Feig,” Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

Feig added, “A Simple Favor is one of my favorite films I've ever made and it's all because of the amazing writing of Jessica Sharzer and our stunning, hilarious cast headed by my brilliant heroes Anna and Blake. Expect more stylish twists and turns than Ralph Lauren making pretzels while driving down Lombard Street.”