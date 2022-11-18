Blake Lively Served Up the Perfect Maternity Fashion Inspiration

A very pregnant Blake Lively accompanied her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills last night and offered up some inspiring maternity party fashion ideas on the red carpet. At the event, which celebrates "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures," Reynold took home the trophy, but it was Lively who won in our hearts for showing everyone that red carpet fashion isn't always corsets and high, high slits.

Lively wore a flowing, breezy dress in a neutral shimmering metallic hue and stacked on the accessories. The dress featured a deep-V neckline and empire waist, and she added stacks of turquoise jewelry and matching earrings to add hits of color and texture to the look. It's something just about everyone can emulate when they're stumped on what to wear for the upcoming holidays.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," Lively said of her husband when she took to the mic.

She also mentioned that even though he's busy working (and promoting his new Apple TV+ movie with Will Ferrell, Spirited), he makes sure to make it home for quality time with his girls.



"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home," Lively added. "And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned."

She wasn't exaggerating, as she went on to explain. Even if he looked like he was still in character, he'd arrive at home without fail.

"He would show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home. And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen. Especially not by someone who is able to be so all in, in his work life," Lively said. "He is able to somehow be everything to everyone, all at once. He is the most present person you will ever meet. And yes, he creates magic in his work but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life."

