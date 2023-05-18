Rosé Wore a Super-Sleek and Subtly Sexy Slipdress at Cannes

Forget princess dresses in the south of France.

Rose Blackpink
Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Blackpink's Rosé made her Cannes Film Festival debut yesterday, marking the first time that any member of the South Korean supergroup has made her way to the venerated film fest. For the occasion (specifically, Rosé — full name Roseanne Chae-young Park — attended the red carpet premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Monster), she passed on the usual M.O. of the event, which generally has models and actresses swanning for the cameras in over-the-top voluminous princess gowns. Instead, Park wore a long, black slipdress by Saint Laurent. She's been the brand's global ambassador since July 2020, and later, in 2021, she extended her reach into the YSL universe by becoming the face of the brand's beauty line, as well.

Rosé's black gown featured delicate ruffle details, a thick choker neckline, and a small sheer panel at the halter top. In keeping with the dress's stealthy silhouette, she kept her accessories to a minimum and had her hair pulled back, with a tiny set of airy bangs gracing her forehead. 

Rose Blackpink

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Billboard notes that Rosé isn't the only member of Blackpink set to make her Cannes debut. Jennie (full name Jennie Kim) is scheduled to appear with her co-stars in support of HBO'sThe Idol, which will feature as one of four Out of Competition Selections. After all the commotion in France, the group is set to reconvene and continue its world tour, the Born Pink World Tour, with dates in Asia and stops in North America and Europe to come later this summer.

