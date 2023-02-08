Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9

Let Black History Month serve as a reminder to support Black-owned businesses all year round. An easy way to uplift Black voices and communities is by stocking your beauty bag with Black-owned finds — and this month, Amazon is making it even easier. In honor of Black History Month, the retailer curated a storefront of Black-owned brands to shop from directly.

Amazon’s Buy Black Store is a celebration of Black culture, spotlighting Black business owners, entrepreneurs, and creators. The storefront includes fashion, beauty, food, fitness, and home goods, as well as product picks from Black influencers and trailblazers.

You’ll also find a Black-owned beauty curation, which features best-sellers in makeup, skincare, hair care, and more. If you’re in search of some new, high-quality yet affordable products, check out our list of 10 Black-owned beauty brands. Shop customer favorites like Pattern and Briogeo and celebrity-approved picks like Beauty Bakerie, a makeup brand Beyoncé uses, and The Lip Bar, Michelle Obama’s go-to lip product line. The best part? Each of the following brands can be purchased directly on Amazon with quick Prime shipping, and prices start at just $9.

Shop Black-Owned Beauty Brands:

Pattern Beauty

Amazon

Shop now: $9; amazon.com



Award-winning actress, producer, and director, Tracee Ellis Ross founded Pattern Beauty to fulfill the unmet needs of individuals with curly, coiled, and tight hair textures. Pattern promises to empower natural hair patterns with effective products and safe, nourishing ingredients. Among Pattern favorites, the brand’s Hydration Curl Shampoo, made with aloe vera leaf juice, coconut oil and honey, has a nearly perfect rating on Amazon. One reviewer said after just one wash, their hair was “softer and smelled amazing.”

Briogeo

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com



Briogeo upholds values of clean and conscious haircare by skipping out on harsh ingredients like sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, and artificial dyes. The brand seeks to celebrate uniqueness and authenticity through hair with a range of lines targeted to every texture. If you’re in the market for a new hair treatment, Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask has over 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper said it’s the best mask they’ve ever bought, raving that it leaves their hair “shiny and super silky.”

The Lip Bar

Amazon

Shop now: $12; amazon.com



Melissa Butler founded The Lip Bar with a mission of inclusivity in mind. The brand’s cosmetic products, which span well beyond just lips, are available in a range of hues to complement every complexion. Among The Lip Bar’s popular vegan and cruelty-free products is the satin finish lipstick. One shopper said that in addition to the product’s pigment long wear, it applies “softly and smoothly.” The same shopper said the lipstick makes their lips feel moisturized and the hue itself has a “pretty, healthy sheen to it.” Michelle Obama is even a fan of the brand’s lip products, as she created a custom shade with The Lip Bar in 2020 to support voter registration.

Cliganic

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com



Cliganic offers organic skincare products made of all natural ingredients, free of parabens, chemicals, and other artificial elements. The brand’s best-selling Organic Jojoba Oil is a favorite of Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said the oil keeps their acne-prone skin “soft and moisturized” without causing any breakouts. Another shopper said the product absorbs well into their skin without feeling “greasy or sticky.”

Mented

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com



Co-Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson founded Mented in 2017 to help beauty lovers of all colors feel represented and celebrated. The brand offers a range of product types for the face, cheeks, lips, eyes, and even nails. The Mented matte lipstick, which is available in seven shades, has a nearly perfect rating on Amazon. A shopper said the popular lipstick has a “smooth formula” and great color payoff.

Shea Moisture

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com



Shea Moisture’s CEO Cara Sabin is dedicated to making an impact on the community beyond hair, skin, and body care. Every year, the brand reinvests a portion of their sales into economic opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and business owners. It has raised over $10 million for underserved communities.

Support Shea Moisture’s mission by shopping popular products like the best-selling curl mousse on Amazon. One reviewer said the product left their hair with “soft, silky, salon-perfect curls,” and 9,600 other shoppers shared the same five-star sentiment.

Beauty Bakerie

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com



If Beyoncé’s a fan of it, you know it’s good. Her makeup artist, Sir John, posted a video featuring the makeup products used on the artist in 2019, including Beauty Bakerie’s top-rated Face Flour Baking Powder to set her face. Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011 with a goal to add a little sweetness to the lives of beauty lovers everywhere. Since then, the inclusive, cruelty-free cosmetics brand continues to grow. Not only does Beauty Bakerie offer adorable, celebrity-approved products reminiscent of baked goods, but the brand is also very vocal about disparities within the beauty space.

Bolden

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com



Bolden was founded on a mission to embolden individuals in their own skin. The skincare brand offers a range of products to cover every step of your regimen. If you’re looking to try the brand for yourself, start with the Skin Clarifying Cleanser on Amazon. One shopper said the product leaves their skin feeling “deeply cleaned,” without “stripping it of its natural oils and moisture.”

Mother’s Shea

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com



Meet affordable-yet-luxurious body care brand, Mother’s Shea. Its whipped shea butter formulas are ultra smoothing and made with 60 times the amount of shea butter as other competitors, according to the brand. Mother’s Shea offers four body butter scents, including lavender, eucalyptus, rose, and vanilla, which you can get directly on Amazon.

Thank God It’s Natural

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $19); amazon.com



Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) makes restorative and moisturizing hair care products for curls, kinks, and waves. You can sort the brand’s products by hair texture to find the perfect fit for your natural locks. If you’re looking for a place to start though, the Honey Miracle Hair Mask has a nearly perfect rating on Amazon. One shopper said their hair “has never been softer,” after using it.

