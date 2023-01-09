Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Basics Are Back, So Here Are 11 Black Dress Outfits to Make the Most Out of Your LBD This wardrobe staple is among 2023's top trends — and you probably already have one sitting in your closet. By Samantha Sutton Samantha Sutton Instagram Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 @ 05:34PM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article View All In This Article Think Simple and Sexy Add a Blazer Style It With Sneakers Break Out Those Boots Mix in Animal Print Say Yes to Schoolcore Don't Overthink Layer Up Play Around With Color Become a Hat Person Throw It Back Photo: Getty Images While we'll always hold space in our wardrobe for the bold, bright, and whimsical, in 2023, fashion seems to be all about the basics. Neutrals are on the rise as the Vanilla Girl aesthetic takes over TikTok, and on the spring runway, sprinkled between classic cargo pants and blazers, black dress outfits reigned supreme — which is especially good news, since LBDs have long been a go-to staple. Black dresses at Versace Spring 2023. Getty Images There's really no shortage of ways to style a black dress, and with the help of colorful heels, bulky boots, and layering, you could essentially rewear the same piece multiple times and appear as if you've never repeated a look. With that kind of versatility, it's no wonder this fashion must-have continues to make a comeback. Ahead, we're rounding up our favorite black dress outfit ideas to try right now. Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD Think Simple and Sexy Getty Images Whether you're looking for a wedding guest outfit or something for a family function, pair your black mini dress with coordinating strappy heels and you'll instantly nail the dress code. Add a Blazer Getty Images A basic wool blend will always work, but swapping it out for a leather version will help to spice things up. 9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe Style It With Sneakers Getty Iamges No casual black dress outfit is complete without a chunky pair of sneakers, which will give your look an athleisure spin. Break Out Those Boots Getty Images If you're struggling to find a shoe to pair with a black blazer dress, go the jellyfishing route and opt for a thigh-high boot. Bonus: it'll add warmth during the winter months. Mix in Animal Print Getty Images Since the base of your outfit is neutral, you can essentially style anything you want around it. Amp up your look with playful prints, whether that means zebra boots or a leopard jacket. Say Yes to Schoolcore Getty Images Preppy fashion has also made a comeback. Give your black dress an academia twist by pairing it with knee-high socks and loafers. Schoolcore Is the Easy, Preppy Fashion Trend to Wear Right Now Don't Overthink Getty Images Especially if you're wearing your black dress in warmer weather. A pair of chunky sandals, a chain necklace, and a coordinating black bag will still make for a cute (and breezy!) ensemble without going overboard. Layer Up Getty Images If your favorite black dress is sleeveless, don't fret. Simply add a collard shirt or turtleneck underneath to ensure it's warm enough for frigid temps. Play Around With Color Getty Images Vibrant shades and even earth tones will really pop against this dark staple, so if you're hoping to stand out and make a statement, choose colorful shoes and accessories. Become a Hat Person Getty Images Wide-brim hat, berets, baseball caps — all of these options have a way of changing your outfit's overall vibe. Choose a style that speaks to your personal aesthetic or experiment by swapping them out and wearing whatever suits your mood that day. Throw It Back Getty Images Pull a Katie Holmes and wear your black dress the Y2K way, layering it over jeans or trousers.