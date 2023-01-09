Basics Are Back, So Here Are 11 Black Dress Outfits to Make the Most Out of Your LBD

This wardrobe staple is among 2023's top trends — and you probably already have one sitting in your closet.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 @ 05:34PM
Black Dress Outfits
Photo:

Getty Images

While we'll always hold space in our wardrobe for the bold, bright, and whimsical, in 2023, fashion seems to be all about the basics. Neutrals are on the rise as the Vanilla Girl aesthetic takes over TikTok, and on the spring runway, sprinkled between classic cargo pants and blazers, black dress outfits reigned supreme — which is especially good news, since LBDs have long been a go-to staple.

Black Dress Outfits
Black dresses at Versace Spring 2023.

Getty Images

There's really no shortage of ways to style a black dress, and with the help of colorful heels, bulky boots, and layering, you could essentially rewear the same piece multiple times and appear as if you've never repeated a look. With that kind of versatility, it's no wonder this fashion must-have continues to make a comeback. Ahead, we're rounding up our favorite black dress outfit ideas to try right now.

Think Simple and Sexy

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Whether you're looking for a wedding guest outfit or something for a family function, pair your black mini dress with coordinating strappy heels and you'll instantly nail the dress code.

Add a Blazer

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

A basic wool blend will always work, but swapping it out for a leather version will help to spice things up.

Style It With Sneakers

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Iamges

No casual black dress outfit is complete without a chunky pair of sneakers, which will give your look an athleisure spin.

Break Out Those Boots

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

If you're struggling to find a shoe to pair with a black blazer dress, go the jellyfishing route and opt for a thigh-high boot. Bonus: it'll add warmth during the winter months.

Mix in Animal Print

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Since the base of your outfit is neutral, you can essentially style anything you want around it. Amp up your look with playful prints, whether that means zebra boots or a leopard jacket.

Say Yes to Schoolcore

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Preppy fashion has also made a comeback. Give your black dress an academia twist by pairing it with knee-high socks and loafers.

Don't Overthink

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Especially if you're wearing your black dress in warmer weather. A pair of chunky sandals, a chain necklace, and a coordinating black bag will still make for a cute (and breezy!) ensemble without going overboard.

Layer Up

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

If your favorite black dress is sleeveless, don't fret. Simply add a collard shirt or turtleneck underneath to ensure it's warm enough for frigid temps.

Play Around With Color

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Vibrant shades and even earth tones will really pop against this dark staple, so if you're hoping to stand out and make a statement, choose colorful shoes and accessories.

Become a Hat Person

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Wide-brim hat, berets, baseball caps — all of these options have a way of changing your outfit's overall vibe. Choose a style that speaks to your personal aesthetic or experiment by swapping them out and wearing whatever suits your mood that day.

Throw It Back

Black Dress Outfits

Getty Images

Pull a Katie Holmes and wear your black dress the Y2K way, layering it over jeans or trousers.

Related Articles
easy new years eve outfit ideas
12 Easy New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas to Wear as You Ring in 2023
Tie Trend
Ties Are Back and Celebrities Are Adding Them to Every Outfit
Celebrities Are Loving This Strange But Brilliant Outfit Combo That's Perfect for the Holidays
Celebrities Are Loving This Strange But Brilliant Outfit Combo That's Perfect for the Holidays
Winter Dresses
Wearing Dresses in the Winter Is Easy (and Warm) With These 5 Outfit Ideas
FUTURE OF FASHION: How to Wear Colorful Tights
Colorful Tights Are More Wearable Than You Think — and These Outfits Prove It
Photo collage of three models posing in light academia styled clothing.
Light Academia Is the Style Likely to Dominate the Fashion World
Person wearing an oversized striped sweater with black stirrup leggings and black loafers
10 Loafer Outfits That Prove You Can Wear This Sleek Shoe With Anything
what to wear with sweatpants
When It Comes to What to Wear With Sweatpants, Anything Goes
Jellyfishing
"Jellyfishing" Continues to Be Winter's Favorite Easy Outfit Idea
Sweater Dress Outfits to Wear This Winter
14 Sweater Dress Outfits That Aren't as Basic as They Sound
Person with a blue shirt, red neck scarf, white pants, and purse
The Plus-3 Fashion Rule Will Change the Way You Dress Forever
Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas
11 Stretchy, Comfy, and Cute Thanksgiving Outfits to Wear This Year
50 Degree Outfits
9 Warm (But Not Too Warm) Outfits to Wear on 50-Degree Days
How to Wear Denim on Denim
Revamp Your Wardrobe With These 5 Denim-On-Denim Outfit Ideas
Model stands outside in a sports jersey while holding their phone and smiling.
10 Outfit Ideas to Wear to a Football Game
Corsets
9 Ways to Wear a Corset Top