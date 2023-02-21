Yes, Wearing Your Birthstone Can Help With Luck and Manifestation

Birthstones. Not only are they beautiful in color, size, and shape, but each one holds special properties and meanings. While anyone can wear any type of stone simply because they like it, wearing the one that's assigned to your birth month can be extra powerful. Your specific birthstone has the ability to enhance your aura and energy levels, and also helps with manifestation, similar to the way color magic works.

These gems and minerals are tailored to you by the nature of your personality and also echo your own energy. Birthstones can help even out your mood, balance emotions, and amplify your positives. It’s really the first crystal you should get, especially if you're looking to attract good vibes into your life.

Ahead, find out what each specific stone means and how you can use it when it comes to achieving your goals.

January Birthstone: Garnet

Getty Images

Garnet, a deep red stone in color, is the perfect stone for January — AKA the first month of the calendar year. This stone supports new beginnings and is a great one to wear when starting something new, like a job or project. It helps to heal pain and trauma, so wearing it as a necklace or ring will bring healing energy as well.

February Birthstone: Amethyst

Getty Images



February’s birthstone is amethyst, which is purple in color. It enhances psychic power and taps into your spirit guides, and some even believe amethyst can make your fantasies more exciting. By keeping a cluster in the home you can promote its magical powers. You'll also want to place it on the middle of your forehead while meditating, which will help to bring better results.

March Birthstone: Aquamarine

Getty Images



The blue stone of aquamarine is tied to March, which inspires courage and brings clarity into your life. If you are a writer, aquamarine will help you communicate your thoughts clearly. This stone was also used by sailors long ago to help them deal with the rough seas — no wonder it’s blue!

April Birthstone: Diamond

Getty Images

Diamond, April’s stone, is a sparkler. It represents purity and vitality, and is said to help strengthen body immunity, so it's also used in healing rituals. A diamond has the ability to enhance the energy around it, as well as boost self-esteem and confidence. Wear it on the left hand for luck.

May Birthstone: Emerald

Getty Images



Emerald, a rich green color, is May’s birthstone. This stone is dedicated to the planet Venus, which rules love and beauty, and it's a great one for matters of the heart — whether that means bringing you a lover or helping to mend a broken heart. However, while emeralds bring love, it's also known for luck and prosperity. Place an emerald on your workspace to attract success.

June Birthstone: Moonstone

Getty Images

June’s birthstone is the moonstone, which is translucent and comes in a rainbow of colors with a pearly opalescent look. Moonstone captures all the moon’s magic, giving bright feminine energy and promising cyclical change. Let this enchanting stone sit next to your bed at night since it's good for meditation and promotes peaceful dreams as you sleep.

July Birthstone: Ruby

Getty Images



A rich red color, ruby is July’s birthstone. It promotes love, loyalty, and sexual chemistry. This stone keeps relationships alive and stimulating. Place a ruby under your pillow to enhance sexual passion.

August Birthstone: Peridot

Getty Images



Green peridot is August’s birthstone. It protects against jealousy and helps with low self-esteem, and is known to reduce feelings of fear or anxiety. You can wear this stone on your right-hand side for protection, or on your neck as a necklace to push away negative thoughts.

September Birthstone: Sapphire

Getty Images

September’s stone is the sapphire. This blue-colored stone symbolizes wisdom and loyalty, and is also known as a natural lie detector — it can help with communication and getting out the truth. Place a sapphire on your heart as you meditate or wear it as jewelry to let in positive vibes.

October Birthstone: Opal

Getty Images



Opal, October’s birthstone, is good for healing and protects from harm by warding off negative energies. Bring an opal to job interviews or big meetings and watch its magic, or simply keep it under your pillow to keep you calm while you sleep.

November Birthstone: Topaz

Getty Images



Topaz, November’s stone, is a rich yellow color that promotes positivity and peace. If you are beginning meditation, this is a great stone to use. It’s also great for teachers and students because it promotes learning. Place topaz in the home to bring overall happiness.

December Birthstone: Turquoise

Getty Images



Turquoise is December’s birthstone and the robins-egg blue mineral is associated with success and can evoke happy thoughts. Turquoise relaxes the mind and brings peace. It is a healing stone and a good one to use in a cleansing ritual.

