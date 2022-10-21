The most popular shoe on the internet right now is arguably the clog. Tons of stars from Sarah Jessica Parker to Jennifer Garner have worn the trend, but there’s one clog in particular that has pulled to the front of the pack: The Birkenstock Boston clog. The popular shoe doesn’t only have the stamp of approval from supermodels and celebs like Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Hilary Duff, but it’s also been going viral on TikTok — thus selling out everywhere.

The German brand — which has been around since 1774 — makes a number of clog styles for men and women featuring its signature cork footbed. For Birk clog purists, the-go to style is undoubtedly the Boston Clog in suede or a soft oiled leather. Identifiable by its rounded toe and strap, the Boston clog has been keeping its wearers comfortable for decades; only now, the wearers are both your grandma and celebrities. When you combine the comfort of Birkenstock with the practicality of a clog, it’s kind of easy to understand why so many people can’t stop wearing this throwback shoe.

While the clogs are selling out in select styles and sizes practically across the internet, there are a few options left at retailers like Zappos and Nordstrom, as well as directly from Birkenstock.

Besides suede and leather, the shoe also comes in shearling and wool felt styles, as well as a super grip option with added traction and a slightly more affordable vegan version. In addition to the classic neutrals Birkenstock is loved for, a few of the styles also come in fashion-forward colors, like lavender and pink. You can also opt for the super cozy Big Buckle version, which features all-over shearling and a platform sole for those who want to be a little extra.

Customers across retailers note just how comfortable and stylish the clogs are, with one reviewer calling her shearling pair “surprisingly cute.” Reviews on the Boston Clog in suede leather also have a similar tone of surprise, with one reviewer mentioning that they didn’t think they were the most attractive shoe at first, but after wearing them raved that they’re “probably the most comfortable shoes [they] own” and look good “with skinny jeans and a casual top.”

The Birkenstock clog is part of a bigger trend of wearing extremely practical shoes, wherever, whenever. A divisive shoe, yes, but one that’s clearly won over the internet; if you’re convinced you need your own pair, you better get shopping quickly, because the Birkenstock Boston clog is bound to be completely sold out sooner rather than later.

