My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals From This Katie Holmes-Worn Shoe Brand, and We Can't Take Them Off

The supermodel sandals are super comfy right out of the box.

Published on March 24, 2023

My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals For Vacation And We Can't Get Enough of How Comfy They Are
Traveling is one of my favorite things to do; I love planning excursions and finding the best restaurants to eat, but where I find the most stress is with packing clothes. I overcomplicate my outfits and often shop and pack months in advance — crazy, I know. But in advance of an upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic with my boyfriend, he decided to ease some of my pre-departure pressure by gifting me a pair of Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandals — and even cuter, he got himself a pair to match! We’ve been wearing them around the house and have yet to take them off —that's how comfortable they are straight out of the box.

The sandal features a leather upper and lining, synthetic sole, and adjustable straps with buckle closure. The cork and latex footbed mimics the foot's shape and provides shock absorption, while strategic arches offer support for the instep and ball of the foot. These Birkenstocks are available in unisex size ranges 4-4.5 to 11-11.5, with a versatile shoe construction that ensures a comfortable fit for both men and women.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Soft Slide Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

While this is my boyfriend's first pair of Birkenstock sandals, I’m no newbie when it comes to the viral shoe; I bought my first pair of Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals six years ago in Italy, and while these were a great intro to the brand, I prefer the Soft Slide's plush straps and cork footbed over the waterproof version’s rubber-like texture. But both are super comfortable, and I’m to walk around all day in them blister-free. My boyfriend also loves the simplistic design and neutral color options for easy, everyday styling. 

Especially with the revival of the brand’s Boston Soft Footbed Clog, my boyfriend and I aren't the only ones getting in on the action — tons of celebrities and supermodels have been spotted rocking their go-to Birkenstock styles. Last summer, Kendall Jenner wore her Arizona Soft Slides with a striped button-down and linen trousers for a coastal grandma moment, while Katie Holmes paired her all-black sandals with head-to-toe denim. Even while filming Barbie, Margot Robbie wore a very fitting baby pink pair of Arizona sandals with a white tank and blue jeans. Another supermodel frequenter of the brand is Gigi Hadid who has been seen wearing both the Arizona Shearling Sandals and Soft Slide Sandals.

My boyfriend and I love our Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandals, and so do celebs. Get a matching pair with your boo for $140 at Nordstrom.

