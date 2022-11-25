We Can’t Believe It: The Coziest Version of This Hollywood-Loved Shoe Is Finally on Sale

And we anticipate the shearling-lined Birkenstocks sell out fast.

Published on November 25, 2022 @ 07:38PM

Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona sandals have become quite the celebrity footwear staple over the last few years. Stars have been trading in their designer shoes left and right for the ultra-comfy slides; Tracee Ellis Ross paired her Birks with Prada, Julianne Moore wore hers with Valentino, and supermodels are always making the case for wearing them off-duty, proving the sandals to be a far more versatile shoe than many may have given them credit for. 

If you want to bring that same ease and style to winter, you can do so easily with the brand’s luxe shearling lined Arizonas for that extra comfort and warmth. As someone from the Midwest with a dad who considers sandals year-round footwear, this winterized version of the brand’s classic shoe is an immediate must-add-to-cart — especially while they’re on super rare sale at Nordstrom.

During the retailer’s Black Friday sale, the Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal is discounted in two fun shades, Pink Clay and Purple Fog, for 25 percent off. Both can easily add an instant pop of color to any winter-ready outfit. While you might be concerned about just how warm they are, shoppers share that these sandals are the ideal chilly-day shoe. One customer from the Pacific Northwest wrote that they maintain “the legendary Birkenstock comfort” while providing enough warmth in “temperatures that fluctuate from mid-40s to mid-70s year round.” Another shopper said they switch from their classic Arizonas to this fuzzy-lined pair when temperatures dip. “I wear them in fall and winter… they help my feet take a break from heels,” they wrote, adding that this style is ultra “supportive in the arches.” 

Many agree that they’re supremely comfortable, leaving even repeat Birkenstock buyers amazed. “These shearling lined Birks are more comfortable than even the most comfortable pair of Birks you ever had,” wrote one shopper, while another described the shoes as, “Fuzzy and cozy like your favorite blanket wrapped up on your feet.”

While the shearling Birkenstocks make for an excellent house shoe, they can also be paired with pretty much anything and everything for a comfy-chic look, taking after our favorite celebrities. If you’re looking for the ultimate comfort and support this season, grab these shearling-lined Birkenstocks while they’re still on sale (and in stock) at Nordstrom.

