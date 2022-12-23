If You Want to Avoid the Retinol Uglies, Add This Product to Your Routine

There's no questioning the power of retinol.

The gold standard ingredient is well-known for fighting acne, exfoliating the skin, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside are the side effects, which can sometimes include dry, flaky skin, irritation, and redness. These symptoms can show up any time you use retinol, but they're most likely to appear when your skin is first getting acclimated to it.

Thankfully, Biossance, a squalane-powered clean beauty brand, has heard our cries and made a product that gives you all the goodness of a traditional retinol — without the hellish side effects.

Enter the Squalane + Retinol Night Serum.

Believe it or not, this is a retinol product that's safe to use for all skin types (yes, including sensitive. However, you should always check in with a trusted derm before adding any new products to your regimen.)

The magic is all in the formula, which uses a gentle, yet powerful, time-release retinol and retinal combo to ensure maximum results that won't burn your face off. These ingredients are paired with sugarcane-derived squalane to help provide moisture in order to curb dryness and irritation, as well as saffron and rosemary that work to hydrate and boost radiance. Rice bran extract rounds out the formula with vitamin E for antioxidant protection.

Together, you'll be left with smooth, bright, and gorgeously glowing skin — minus the typical retinol uglies.

If you're new to the game, the brand recommends starting off by using the product every other night, then working your way up to nightly use. And you never, ever want to use this during the day, as retinols can increase sensitivity to the sun.

To use, pump out a pea-size amount, and apply to freshly washed and dried skin before bed. Follow up with any necessary serums, and of course a moisturizer. When you wake up, expect bright, gorgeous skin — just don't forget to apply at least SPF 40 before heading out the door.