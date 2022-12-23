If You Want to Avoid the Retinol Uglies, Add This Product to Your Routine

Perfect for dry skin.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 @ 01:00PM
Biossance Retinol
Photo:

Courtesy Biossance

There's no questioning the power of retinol.

The gold standard ingredient is well-known for fighting acne, exfoliating the skin, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside are the side effects, which can sometimes include dry, flaky skin, irritation, and redness. These symptoms can show up any time you use retinol, but they're most likely to appear when your skin is first getting acclimated to it.

Thankfully, Biossance, a squalane-powered clean beauty brand, has heard our cries and made a product that gives you all the goodness of a traditional retinol — without the hellish side effects.

Enter the Squalane + Retinol Night Serum.

Biossance Retinol

Courtesy Biossance

To shop: $72; sephora.com

Believe it or not, this is a retinol product that's safe to use for all skin types (yes, including sensitive. However, you should always check in with a trusted derm before adding any new products to your regimen.)

The magic is all in the formula, which uses a gentle, yet powerful, time-release retinol and retinal combo to ensure maximum results that won't burn your face off. These ingredients are paired with sugarcane-derived squalane to help provide moisture in order to curb dryness and irritation, as well as saffron and rosemary that work to hydrate and boost radiance. Rice bran extract rounds out the formula with vitamin E for antioxidant protection.

Together, you'll be left with smooth, bright, and gorgeously glowing skin — minus the typical retinol uglies.

If you're new to the game, the brand recommends starting off by using the product every other night, then working your way up to nightly use. And you never, ever want to use this during the day, as retinols can increase sensitivity to the sun.

To use, pump out a pea-size amount, and apply to freshly washed and dried skin before bed. Follow up with any necessary serums, and of course a moisturizer. When you wake up, expect bright, gorgeous skin — just don't forget to apply at least SPF 40 before heading out the door.

Related Articles
Rose Inc. beauty
An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
Peace Out Sale 1
The Depuffing Eye Treatment InStyle Editors Swear by Is Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale
Iâm Trading Out My Body Lotions for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call âSo Hydratingâ
I’m Trading Out My Body Lotion for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call “So Hydrating”
Best Makeup Brushes
The 18 Best Makeup Brushes of 2022
Best Skincare Products with Caffeine tout
The 10 Best Skincare Products with Caffeine That Will Wake Up Your Complexion
Biossance CPC - This Kate Hudson-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sitewide Sale for 2 Days Only
This Kate Hudson-Approved Skincare Brand Is Having a Sitewide Sale, and You Only Have 48 Hours to Shop
Skincare
Should Peptides Be in Your Anti-Aging Skincare Routine?
TikTok is Obsessed with Retinol Sandwiching. What Is It, and Should You Be Doing it?
TikTok is Obsessed with Retinol Sandwiching. Should You Be, Too?
Paula's Choice BHA Sale
This Best-Selling Liquid Exfoliant Makes My Pores Noticeably Less Visible
Everyone wants a skincare device for Christmas, here's an editors guide to some of the most popular options
A Shopping Editor’s Guide to the Skincare Devices That Have Been Dominating the Beauty World This Year
IS: First Aid Beauty Sale
The Only Face Cream You Need for Nixing Flaky Winter Skin Is 50% Off
CLEAN SLATE: Believe It Or Not, Mushrooms Could Be What Your Skin Is Yearning For
Believe It Or Not, Mushrooms Could Be What Your Dry Skin Is Yearning For
ALL NATURAL: This Serum Is Instantly Replenishes My Dry, Curly Hair
This Serum Instantly Replenishes My Dry, Curly Hair
Dry Brushing
We Should All Be Dry Brushing
Celebrity-Favorite Brand Biologique Recherche Just Launched a Brand New Collagen Serum
Biologique Recherche Just Launched a New Anti-Aging Collagen Serum
IS Hailey Beiber vitamin C
I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever