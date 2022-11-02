It Took Just a Dab of This Moisturizer From a Kate Hudson-Approved Brand for My Dry Skin to Turn Baby-Soft

I have a confession: I recently tried a moisturizer sitting on a friend’s counter and didn’t tell her. (Sorry, Erin.) I don’t typically go around opening up my friends' beauty products, I promise. But in the case of this particular product, I’d already been curious… so, I decided to break my rule and try just a tad.

In my defense, it was a particularly dry time of year in Los Angeles, and my skin was suffering — so I unscrewed the cap of the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, dabbed it on my dry patches, and looked in the mirror. The first thought in my mind was, “Wow, how did the dryness disappear that quickly?”

I was instantly captivated by the moisturizer’s rich, plush texture. It’s thick, but not too thick, so it sinks into skin immediately upon contact without any residue or a heavy, caked-on feeling. I added it to my online cart and checked out before even walking away from my friend’s bathroom counter, because the dryness relief I experienced was Just. That. Good.

SQUALANE + OMEGA REPAIR CREAM
Biossance

Shop now: $60; biossance.com

That was over three months ago, and I haven’t looked back since. The Biossance moisturizer’s combination of sugarcane-derived squalane, lipids, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides work to visibly plump, nourish, and replenish skin. I like using it both day and night, but I typically prefer incorporating it in my evening skincare routine. I dab tiny spots of it onto my forehead, cheeks, and chin after applying a serum (adding up to about a nickel-sized amount) and massage it into my skin with circular motions. Then I let it sink in overnight and wake up with plump skin and a fresh, dewy glow without fail. The former dry patches on my cheeks and forehead disappear, and in their place my skin feels super hydrated, nourished, and baby-soft.

I’m not alone in singing the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream’s praises. More than 1,900 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, saying it makes skin feel “soft and supple,” it has the “perfect balance of moisture,” it “imparts a nice glow,” and “skin has never felt better.” (Some reviewers mentioned it has an odd aroma, but I haven’t found that to be the case — if anything,  it actually doesn’t have a scent at all to me.) Plus, the brand is used by celebs like Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon (who is a brand ambassador) 

While I don’t condone swiping a friend’s moisturizer — even just a dab or two — in this case, I think the benefits outweigh the slight moment of guilt. Find out for yourself and shop the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream for $60.

