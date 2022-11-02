Beauty Skincare It Took Just a Dab of This Moisturizer From a Kate Hudson-Approved Brand for My Dry Skin to Turn Baby-Soft Biossance now has my heart forever. By Jamie Allison Sanders Jamie Allison Sanders Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @biossance I have a confession: I recently tried a moisturizer sitting on a friend’s counter and didn’t tell her. (Sorry, Erin.) I don’t typically go around opening up my friends' beauty products, I promise. But in the case of this particular product, I’d already been curious… so, I decided to break my rule and try just a tad. In my defense, it was a particularly dry time of year in Los Angeles, and my skin was suffering — so I unscrewed the cap of the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, dabbed it on my dry patches, and looked in the mirror. The first thought in my mind was, “Wow, how did the dryness disappear that quickly?” I was instantly captivated by the moisturizer’s rich, plush texture. It’s thick, but not too thick, so it sinks into skin immediately upon contact without any residue or a heavy, caked-on feeling. I added it to my online cart and checked out before even walking away from my friend’s bathroom counter, because the dryness relief I experienced was Just. That. Good. Biossance Shop now: $60; biossance.com That was over three months ago, and I haven’t looked back since. The Biossance moisturizer’s combination of sugarcane-derived squalane, lipids, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides work to visibly plump, nourish, and replenish skin. I like using it both day and night, but I typically prefer incorporating it in my evening skincare routine. I dab tiny spots of it onto my forehead, cheeks, and chin after applying a serum (adding up to about a nickel-sized amount) and massage it into my skin with circular motions. Then I let it sink in overnight and wake up with plump skin and a fresh, dewy glow without fail. The former dry patches on my cheeks and forehead disappear, and in their place my skin feels super hydrated, nourished, and baby-soft. I’m not alone in singing the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream’s praises. More than 1,900 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, saying it makes skin feel “soft and supple,” it has the “perfect balance of moisture,” it “imparts a nice glow,” and “skin has never felt better.” (Some reviewers mentioned it has an odd aroma, but I haven’t found that to be the case — if anything, it actually doesn’t have a scent at all to me.) Plus, the brand is used by celebs like Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon (who is a brand ambassador) While I don’t condone swiping a friend’s moisturizer — even just a dab or two — in this case, I think the benefits outweigh the slight moment of guilt. Find out for yourself and shop the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream for $60.