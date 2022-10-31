Celebrity Kate Hudson Shoppers Love This Toning Body Cream From a Reese Witherspoon-Backed Brand for Hydrating "Dry, Crepey" Skin Kate Hudson is also a fan. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 31, 2022 @ 01:20PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/ Biossance Clean beauty brand Biossance has amassed quite the fan base, including a handful of celebrities we know and love. Reese Witherspoon joined Biossance as a brand partner back in 2021, when she shared her love for quality skincare and sustainable products. Then, Kate Hudson shared a video using the brand’s face oil product during her morning skincare routine. Tack on the thousands of positive customer reviews across Biossance’s website, and well, you get it — this brand is a success. But the brand isn’t limited to just facial-focused skincare products. There’s a whole collection dedicated to body care, and we noticed that the Squalane and Caffeine Toning Body Cream gets a ton of love from shoppers. We dove into the customer reviews and agreed that we needed this body moisturizer, like, yesterday. Biossance Shop now: $30; biossance.com This toning body cream has hundreds of reviews on the brand’s website with several customers praising it for hydrating their “dry, crepey skin.” One shopper expressed how they’ve “never had this sort of dramatic effect with any other cream before.” Others are happy that this body cream is offered with either a soft citrus fragrance or no fragrance. A customer with sensitive skin shared that “the fact that this lotion is unscented gave me hope!” and that they “don’t get rashes or little irritating flare-up bumps.” Biossance Shop now: $30; biossance.com There are three main ingredients of this body moisturizer: squalane, caffeine, and niacinamide. Each thoughtfully formulated to deeply hydrate, improve texture, and firm skin. A shopper with dry skin shared that this lotion “isn’t sticky after application, it absorbs quickly and leaves my skin nice and soft.” Another satisfied customer with oily skin loves this product because it “goes on so smoothly and feels incredibly light.” Between the Squalane and Caffeine Toning Body Cream ingredients and hundreds of customer appreciation reviews for this product, we can’t help but join in on the praise. Besides, we like the idea of having some of the same skincare products as Witherspoon and Hudson. Shop the celebrity- and shopper-loved body care line at Biossance. Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks: This Firming Body Lotion From an Oprah-Approved Brand Leaves 55-Year-Olds With “Smoother and Tighter” Skin Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Lotion Makes “Rough, Dry Skin” Feel Soft “Immediately” — and It’s Just $13 The 10 Best Drugstore Body Lotions of 2022