Shoppers Love This Toning Body Cream From a Reese Witherspoon-Backed Brand for Hydrating "Dry, Crepey" Skin

Kate Hudson is also a fan.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 31, 2022 @ 01:20PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Biossance Toning Body Cream
Photo:

Getty Images/ Biossance

Clean beauty brand Biossance has amassed quite the fan base, including a handful of celebrities we know and love. Reese Witherspoon joined Biossance as a brand partner back in 2021, when she shared her love for quality skincare and sustainable products. Then, Kate Hudson shared a video using the brand’s face oil product during her morning skincare routine. Tack on the thousands of positive customer reviews across Biossance’s website, and well, you get it — this brand is a success. 

But the brand isn’t limited to just facial-focused skincare products. There’s a whole collection dedicated to body care, and we noticed that the Squalane and Caffeine Toning Body Cream gets a ton of love from shoppers. We dove into the customer reviews and agreed that we needed this body moisturizer, like, yesterday. 

SQUALANE + CAFFEINE TONING BODY CREAM

Biossance


Shop now: $30; biossance.com

This toning body cream has hundreds of reviews on the brand’s website with several customers praising it for hydrating their “dry, crepey skin.” One shopper expressed how they’ve “never had this sort of dramatic effect with any other cream before.” Others are happy that this body cream is offered with either a soft citrus fragrance or no fragrance. A customer with sensitive skin shared that “the fact that this lotion is unscented gave me hope!” and that they “don’t get rashes or little irritating flare-up bumps.”

SQUALANE + CAFFEINE TONING BODY CREAM

Biossance


Shop now: $30; biossance.com

There are three main ingredients of this body moisturizer: squalane, caffeine, and niacinamide. Each thoughtfully formulated to deeply hydrate, improve texture, and firm skin. A shopper with dry skin shared that this lotion “isn’t sticky after application, it absorbs quickly and leaves my skin nice and soft.” Another satisfied customer with oily skin loves this product because it “goes on so smoothly and feels incredibly light.”

Between the Squalane and Caffeine Toning Body Cream ingredients and hundreds of customer appreciation reviews for this product, we can’t help but join in on the praise. Besides, we like the idea of having some of the same skincare products as Witherspoon and Hudson. Shop the celebrity- and shopper-loved body care line at Biossance

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Related Articles
CeraVe Best-Selling Body Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Lotion Makes “Rough, Dry Skin” Feel Soft “Immediately” — and It’s Just $13
Typology Lip Oil
This Minimalist, Affordable Skincare Brand Is the Epitome of French-Girl Chic
This Firming Body Lotion From an Oprah-Approved Brand Leaves 55-Year-Olds With âSmoother and Tighterâ Skin
This Firming Body Lotion From an Oprah-Approved Brand Leaves 55-Year-Olds With “Smoother and Tighter” Skin
Sunday Riley Vitamin C Moisturizer
This Vitamin C Moisturizer From an Oprah-Approved Brand Significantly Reduced My Dark Spots
Roundup of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 14 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo
Kate Hudson Firming and Brightening Oil
Kate Hudson Uses the Reese Witherspoon-Approved Oil That Shoppers Say Recaptures the "Glow of Youth"
Biossance Eye Cream
This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Eye Cream Diminishes Wrinkles 'Immediately,' 60-Year-Old Shoppers Say
Moisturizers for Dry Skin
The 10 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin in 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Ilia Lip Balm Review
This Tinted Lip Balm From a Kate Hudson- and Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand Has Officially Replaced My Lipstick
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Oprah-loved Skincare/Makeup
This Oprah-Approved Skincare Brand’s Moisturizers Are Deeply Discounted Today
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
This $16 Oil-to-Gel Body Wash Has Transformed My Dry, Scaly Skin
Best Drugstore Body Lotions
The 10 Best Drugstore Body Lotions of 2022