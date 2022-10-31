Shoppers Love This Toning Body Cream From a Reese Witherspoon-Backed Brand for Hydrating "Dry, Crepey" Skin

Clean beauty brand Biossance has amassed quite the fan base, including a handful of celebrities we know and love. Reese Witherspoon joined Biossance as a brand partner back in 2021, when she shared her love for quality skincare and sustainable products. Then, Kate Hudson shared a video using the brand’s face oil product during her morning skincare routine. Tack on the thousands of positive customer reviews across Biossance’s website, and well, you get it — this brand is a success.

But the brand isn’t limited to just facial-focused skincare products. There’s a whole collection dedicated to body care, and we noticed that the Squalane and Caffeine Toning Body Cream gets a ton of love from shoppers. We dove into the customer reviews and agreed that we needed this body moisturizer, like, yesterday.

Biossance



Shop now: $30; biossance.com

This toning body cream has hundreds of reviews on the brand’s website with several customers praising it for hydrating their “dry, crepey skin.” One shopper expressed how they’ve “never had this sort of dramatic effect with any other cream before.” Others are happy that this body cream is offered with either a soft citrus fragrance or no fragrance. A customer with sensitive skin shared that “the fact that this lotion is unscented gave me hope!” and that they “don’t get rashes or little irritating flare-up bumps.”

There are three main ingredients of this body moisturizer: squalane, caffeine, and niacinamide. Each thoughtfully formulated to deeply hydrate, improve texture, and firm skin. A shopper with dry skin shared that this lotion “isn’t sticky after application, it absorbs quickly and leaves my skin nice and soft.” Another satisfied customer with oily skin loves this product because it “goes on so smoothly and feels incredibly light.”

Between the Squalane and Caffeine Toning Body Cream ingredients and hundreds of customer appreciation reviews for this product, we can’t help but join in on the praise. Besides, we like the idea of having some of the same skincare products as Witherspoon and Hudson. Shop the celebrity- and shopper-loved body care line at Biossance.