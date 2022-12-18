This Kate Hudson-Approved Skincare Brand Is Having a Sitewide Sale, and You Only Have 48 Hours to Shop

Stock up on serums, creams, and more.

By
Sarah Byron
Published on December 18, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Biossance CPC - This Kate Hudson-Used Skincare Brand Is on Sitewide Sale for 2 Days Only
Photo:

Biossance/ InStyle

In these colder months, you’re likely adjusting your skincare routine with products that will keep your skin super hydrated and protected. When it comes to applying these products, you want to properly prep your skin and to avoid slathering on so many layers that your skin can’t breathe.

One ingredient to seek in your skincare this season is squalane oil, which is a powerhouse ingredient derived from sugarcane. This oil is non-comedogenic (won’t clog your pores) and super lightweight. But what makes it extra special for winter is that it deeply absorbs into the skin and locks in moisture. For these skincare benefits, we look to Biossance, a brand that has squalane oil included across its collection of products from a pore-minimizing toner to an exfoliating renewal face mask

The good news is that for two days only, Biossance is having a 25 percent off sitewide sale with promo code GET25 (exclusions apply). We’ve gathered some of this brand’s bestsellers for you to consider and shop before they sell out. 

Shop Best-Selling Biossance Products on Sale:

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Biossance

Shop now: $56 (Originally $74); biossance.com

This rose oil works to firm and soothe the skin while giving it a radiant glow. It contains squalane oil and Vitamin C to target concerns like dryness and dullness. With over 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, and used by Kate Hudson in her 5-minute morning routine, it quickly captured our attention. One reviewer in their 50s who has dry and sensitive skin said this oil left their skin feeling “super soft and hydrated” while also reducing the look of fine lines. Another person who has been using face oils for years said that Biossance rose oil is the “most lightweight, yet deeply nourishing” product they’ve experienced.  

Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Biossance

Shop now: $59 (Originally $78); biossance.com

Another bestseller is this rich repair cream that “instantly captivated” one of our beauty writers. It has over 1,970 five-star ratings by shoppers who are praising this face cream for moisturizing their skin without leftover residue. A reviewer called this Biossance cream “pure magic” for hydrating their skin without clogging their pores. Another reviewer recommended this cream, especially during the winter, and said it “leaves the skin supple.” One person with sensitive skin applauded this product because it “calmed [their] redness” and left their skin feeling “soft and silky.”

Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum

Biossance

Shop now: $49 (Originally $65); biossance.com

It’s recommended that this night serum is applied after the Biossance's algae eye cream, and thanks to having lactic acid it works to smoothen skin’s texture and help reveal its natural glow. Among over 1,250 five-star ratings, one person shared that their skin was “firm” and had a “plump glow” the morning after using this serum. Another reviewer noted that their skin concerns include dark spots and an uneven tone, and said they “noticed results immediately” with “tighter” skin. A shopper with sensitive and oily skin mentioned that they saw results in two weeks with “less dead skin” that once clogged their pores.

Remember this sitewide sale is only for two days, so be sure to head to Biossance and use promo code GET25 at checkout.

Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Biossance

Shop now: $42 (Originally $56); biossance.com

Squalane BHA Pore-Minimizing Toner

Biossance

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); biossance.com

Squalane + Glycolic Renewal Mask

Biossance

Shop now: $36 (Originally $48); biossance.com

