Biologique Recherche Just Launched a New Anti-Aging Collagen Serum

If you pride yourself on being a skincare aficionado, chances are, you’ve heard of Biologique Recherche.

Founded in the late 1970s, the French, family-owned skincare brand is renowned for its high-quality, efficacious formulas. One product in particular — Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 — earned the brand cult-favorite status for its cleansing, purifying, and exfoliating effects. And it's beloved by celebrities and everyday beauty lovers alike. But of course, another reason the brand is so talked-about is due to its difficulty to procure.

Unlike most skincare brands on the market, Biologique Recherche is solely available at its e-boutique and at high-end spas that carry the brand — and even if you can get your hands on it, you have to be willing to shell out for the hefty price tag. Still, the brand remains a source of skincare inspiration and awe for many, so when news broke of its newest, most innovative product launch to date (which has been years in the making), we couldn’t help but feel intrigued.

Allow us to introduce you to the Biologique Recherche Collagène Originel.

The 3D re-densifying face serum is designed to target wrinkle formation from every angle. Typically, topical collagen products are more about marketing than actual results, but according to Biologique Recherche Head of Creation, Dr. Philippe Allouche, that’s not the case with Collagène Originel.

“This is the first and only serum based on Type-0 Collagen, a patented Biologique Recherche active ingredient derived from the purest collagen in a primitive marine planktonic organism that has not evolved in over 600 million years of existence,” he marvels. “It is so old that it constitutes the historical strain of all collagens. It is ‘the mother of all collagens.’”

Thanks to its one-of-a-kind formula, Collagène Originel is able to sink deeper into the skin to adequately address collagen deterioration from the outside in. “It stimulates the collagen naturally present in our skin at the gene and protein levels to reduce wrinkle length and revitalize the dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ), which is the complex structure that anchors the epidermis layer to the dermis layer and keeps skin plump and youthful,” Allouche explains.

Oh, but it gets better. Unlike many collagen-infused skincare products that promise plumper skin after months of religious application, Collagène Originel gets right to work, with results visible in as little as one week.

“We have done efficacy tests to prove this; we have studied the efficacy of Collagène Originel on ex-vivo human skin explants,” Allouche reveals. “After four applications in a seven-day period, we measured a 13% increase in Collagen I and a 34% increase in Collagen III. In the Dermo-Epidermal Junction (DEJ) structure, we also measured a 45% increase in Collagen IV and a 62% increase in Collagen VII.”

The Biologique Recherche team didn’t stop there — they also conducted in-vivo tests. “We conducted in-vivo tests on 20 volunteers ages 51 to 68, who used Collagene Originel twice a day for 56 days — we measured a 21% reduction in wrinkle length,” Allouche shares.

In layman’s terms: Applying a few drops of this groundbreaking collagen serum in upward strokes to clean skin morning and/or night can leave your complexion looking notably younger-looking in as little as seven days, with even more obvious results in two months. (Yes, our minds are sufficiently blown, as well.)

“Collagène Originel is one of a kind; there is nothing else like it on the market,” Allouche says. “It’s an anti-aging, anti-wrinkle serum, and it’s suited for people looking to prevent wrinkles and those looking to treat and minimize existing wrinkles and prevent future wrinkles.”

Looking to get your hands on this miracle serum stat? Find a Biologique Recherche spa near you.