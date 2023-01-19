shoppers with fine, thin hair are "in shock" after trying this on-sale volumizing shampoo

When you’re trying to make thin hair look thicker, every step of your routine is important, starting with your shampoo. It can be overwhelming to try to pick one in the oversaturated hair growth product market, so here is some assistance: The jumbo size of Biolage’s Volume Bloom Shampoo, which has over 8,000 five-star ratings, is currently 34 percent off at Amazon and Ulta, so it’s the perfect place to start.

The Volume Bloom line is comprised of three products: shampoo, conditioner, and a volumizing spray. The jumbo-size shampoo and conditioner are both on sale, though the discount on the former is steeper.

The vegan shampoo formula is dermatologist-approved, thanks to the humectant properties of glycerin, one of its key ingredients. New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marissa Garshick says, “[this] helps to add moisture without weighing down the hair and provides a gentle-yet-effective cleanse.”

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $38); amazon.com and ulta.com

Shoppers praise the moisturizing, gentle qualities Dr. Garshick mentioned, in addition to a handful of other benefits. One shopper with “fine, thinner hair” described themselves as being “in slight shock” after they began using this. After leaving their hair to air dry, “it had so much volume,” Another reviewer wrote that this shampoo is better for “thinning hair,” than other shampoos because it doesn’t “weigh [hair] down with unnecessary ingredients.” One rave review came from a shopper with “alopecia and other autoimmune diseases that made [them] lose lots of hair,” who call this shampoo “amazing” for its softening effects.

Though it is somewhat of a splurge, this is the ideal time to buy, since the 34-ounce bottle is on sale for $25 — just $2 more than the 14-ounce bottle, but with more than twice as much product.

Head to Amazon or Ulta to shop Biolage’s Volume Bloom Shampoo. (And consider the Volume Bloom Conditioner while you’re at it.)

