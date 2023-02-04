I Have Keratosis Pilaris on My Legs, and This Is My Secret to a Smooth, Bump-Free Shave

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had little red spots all over my legs and on the back of my arms. While I’ve always referred to them as either strawberry or chicken skin, I recently learned the official name — keratosis pilaris. Most of the time, my bumps are pretty subtle and relatively flat, but they tend to act up whenever I shave my legs, leaving me with a painful razor burn. That’s why I switched to a Billie razor a couple of years ago, and I’ve never gone back.

Now available on Amazon, Billie razors are designed specifically for sensitive skin. They have five sharp blades that are completely surrounded by aloe shaving soap, which activates when you get the razor wet and protects your skin as you shave. The starting package comes with a reusable razor, four blade replacements, and a magnetic holder that sticks to your shower wall and stores your razor when you’re not using it.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $15); amazon.com

While you can certainly rely on the razor’s built-in soap to coat your legs, that wasn’t enough for my rough skin. So, in addition to my razor, I also got the Billie Whipped Shave Cream and the Body Buffer. I start the hair removal process by rubbing the Body Buffer all over my legs to gently exfoliate my skin and open up my pores. Next, I lather the shaving cream in my hands and massage it into my skin before going to work with my razor. At the end, I again rub the buffing bar all over my legs to get rid of any bumps or irritation — the key to keeping my strawberry skin at bay and preventing ingrown hairs.

Another perk of adding the extra products into your shaving routine? Your shower will smell like a spa. The shaving cream is made with coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe, and it smells like a mix of lavender and bergamot. The Body Buffer is made with environmentally friendly jojoba beads, along with shea butter and aloe. It also smells like fresh lavender, making the shaving process that much more enjoyable.

Amazon

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

If you also struggle with razor burn and painful bumps, the Billie razor system is truly a no brainer. And now that it’s on Amazon, you can have the razor, shaving cream, and exfoliating bar on your doorstep in two days with quick Prime shipping. Try it out for yourself and level up your hair-removal game.