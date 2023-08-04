Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back

Billie Eilish — everyone's favorite hair color chameleon who invented the "root pop" trend — is back with a new neon dye job. This time, adding a bit of fiery flair to her signature jet-black choppy strands.

On Thursday, the pop sensation took to Instagram to debut her latest hair color ahead of her Lollapalooza performance in Chicago. In the selfie, Billie tilted her head toward the camera to show off a pair of tousled disco buns complete with forehead fringe and bright red roots.

Billie Eilish/Instagram

“Remember me?,” she wrote alongside the snap of her sporting a red and black Chicago Bulls jersey and a coordinating long-sleeve black tee paired with oversized basketball shorts. She accessorized with black and white Nike socks, white sneakers, and red-tinted black-framed sunglasses that matched her new hair. Rounding out her concert-ready look was a smattering of silver chain necklaces layered around her neck.

Prior to debuting her red roots, Billie looked unrecognizable in a Barbie-approved bouncy blonde ponytail while promoting the release of her single, “What Was I Made For?” But given that the platinum blonde hair was likely the result of a very good wig, it was easy for Billie to forgo her blonde hair and curly bangs.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA

And while Billie's new hair transformation may be dramatic one, to fans, it's very familiar. “ROOT ERA IS BACK ROOT ERA IS BACKKKK 😍❤️🔥,” one cheered, while another added, “THERE SHE IS.” Meanwhile, a third commented, “Who could forget??!?!?”