Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back

"Remember me?"

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 10:10AM
Billie Eilish Red Roots
Photo:

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish — everyone's favorite hair color chameleon who invented the "root pop" trend — is back with a new neon dye job. This time, adding a bit of fiery flair to her signature jet-black choppy strands.

On Thursday, the pop sensation took to Instagram to debut her latest hair color ahead of her Lollapalooza performance in Chicago. In the selfie, Billie tilted her head toward the camera to show off a pair of tousled disco buns complete with forehead fringe and bright red roots.

Billie Eilish Red Roots

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Remember me?,” she wrote alongside the snap of her sporting a red and black Chicago Bulls jersey and a coordinating long-sleeve black tee paired with oversized basketball shorts. She accessorized with black and white Nike socks, white sneakers, and red-tinted black-framed sunglasses that matched her new hair. Rounding out her concert-ready look was a smattering of silver chain necklaces layered around her neck.

Prior to debuting her red roots, Billie looked unrecognizable in a Barbie-approved bouncy blonde ponytail while promoting the release of her single, “What Was I Made For?” But given that the platinum blonde hair was likely the result of a very good wig, it was easy for Billie to forgo her blonde hair and curly bangs.

Billie Eilish Lollapoolaza 2023

Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA

And while Billie's new hair transformation may be dramatic one, to fans, it's very familiar. “ROOT ERA IS BACK ROOT ERA IS BACKKKK 😍❤️🔥,” one cheered, while another added, “THERE SHE IS.” Meanwhile, a third commented, “Who could forget??!?!?”

Related Articles
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s Not “Delusional” About the Realities of Aging
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Heidi Klum Husband Anniversary Trip
Heidi Klum Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in an Animal Print Bikini Top and Matching Navel Cutout Pants
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot
Avril Lavigne, Brody Jenner
TBT: Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner Got Controversial Matching Couple Tattoos
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
The Producer of 'Suits' Wants Meghan Markle Back for a Revival
Michelle Yeoh IG
Michelle Yeoh's Surrealist Schiaparelli Wedding Dress Is the Coolest Bridal Look Ever
Keke Palmer Black Bustier and Sheer Gloves SiriusXM Studios June 2023
Keke Palmer Added a Supermodel Side Part to Her Glamorous Old Hollywood Curls
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Easy, Breezy Plunging Gown Had the Highest Slit
Typology Length Serum Mascara
The Growth Serum-Infused Mascara With an 11,000-Person Waitlist Is Back in Stock After 10 Months
Bombshell Side Part
Why a Bombshell Side Part Is the Easiest and Most Impactful Hair Trick
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley Fans Can Get a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SummerSlam Glam
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Pepsi Ad for the NSFW "One Margarita" Video
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Iconic Pepsi Ad for the "One Margarita" Video
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date