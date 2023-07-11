Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable With a Blonde, Barbie-Approved Ponytail

Billie Eilish may be known for her many vibrant hair choices (who could forget her iconic neon green roots?), but the singer just opted to try on a more classic color when teasing a very Barbie-approved perky blonde ponytail ahead of the release of her upcoming single, “What Was I Made For?”

On Tuesday, the singer debuted the new ‘do on Instagram while announcing the Thursday release of both the single (which will also be featured on the Barbie movie’s soundtrack) and its corresponding music video. In the grainy snap, Eilish was pictured looking away from the camera — showing off a voluminous, sky-high platinum ponytail complete with curly bangs — while wearing a cheery yellow short-sleeved button-up and matching yellow drop earrings. While the A-lister’s new blonde hair is likely the work of a great wig, it didn’t stop us from immediately drawing comparisons to some of the on-brand hairstyles that we’ve seen Margot Robbie sport during Barbie’s press tour.

“What Was I Made For?” SONG AND VIDEO COMING THIS THURSDAAAAAAYYYYY!!!!!” Billie captioned the post. “EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! i caaaaaaaan’t wait to see what you think 😋🎀 !! that shit hurted 😅”

Although Eilish looked as though she’d fit right in with Barbie’s inner circle in the Instagram photo, it came just days after she donned a completely different vibe when attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere over the weekend.

On Sunday, the songstress arrived at the star-studded pink carpet in an outfit she told Variety was “more of a Ken thing.” During the outing, Billie paired an oversized pastel pink Gucci button-up with a hot pink tie, black Raf Simmons capris, and salmon-colored ERL sneakers. She accessorized with scrunched-up pink socks and a tiny matching purse, and she wore her black hair down straight with her forehead fringe on full display.