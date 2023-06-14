Billie Eilish's Stringy Bikini Selfie Just Revealed Her Chest Tattoo for the First Time

According to Eilish, the ink is an ode to self-love.

As one of the coolest celebrities on the scene right now, it’s only natural that if anyone was going to rock a sternum tattoo, it would be Billie Eilish. But although the It girl has given the world hints about her intricate chest ink in the past (after originally telling fans that no one would “ever see it” back in 2020), she finally unveiled the tat in its entirety over the weekend — and she did it through a friend’s Instagram photo dump.

On Sunday, one of Eilish’s close friends, Annabel Zimmer, shared a carousel of photos detailing a very Gen Z roundup of recent happenings. In addition to selfies and shoe pics, the photographer also included a snap of Billie wearing only a red, yellow, and green Miaou string bikini top that showed off the secret ink in question: Her last name, “Eilish,” written in a black gothic font. Looking unbothered while lounging in the sun, the singer accessorized the casual ‘fit with only a stack of silver necklaces, pearl drop earrings, and black pair of Versace sunglasses, and she finished it off by pulling her black hair up into a messy bun.

Naturally, Billie took to the post’s comments shortly after her tattoo’s grand reveal, leaving nothing but an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes, to sum up her feelings. 

While this may have been the first time that Eilish has shared a sneak peek at the ink with her fans, this is far from the first time that she’s talked about her tattoos publicly. Back in 2021, the singer opened up about her body art to Vanity Fair, explaining, “I have three tattoos now. I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself.”

Billie eilish dragon tattoo

Instagram/Billie Eilish

She then pointed to her hip and added, “I have one here, big boy here, which is a dragon," which she also later revealed on Instagram just last month.

