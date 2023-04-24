Billie Eilish's Best Beauty and Fashion Looks Show Off Her Unique Personal Style

Billie Eilish isn't the celeb that comes to mind when you think of the fashion industry. First and foremost, she is a music artist — and a talented one at that — whose concert attire and the like aren't the eye-catching, revealing wardrobe choices preferred by many of today's celebs. Eilish's predilection for oversized garments isn't exactly what the standard style stars typically reach for — but then again, when did being standard ever get you anywhere? Her unconventional style is exactly what makes her one to watch, and we can't wait to see how she continues to evolve as an artist and burgeoning fashion icon.

Keep scrolling for Billie Eilish's best beauty and fashion looks, here.