Billie Eilish's Best Beauty and Fashion Looks Show Off Her Unique Personal Style

From oversized silhouettes to logo-heavy designs, the Grammy winner's outfits always stand out in a crowd.

By
Krista Carter
krista-carter
Krista Carter

Krista Carter is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience working in beauty and fashion.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 @ 04:27PM
Billie Eilish Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Billie Eilish isn't the celeb that comes to mind when you think of the fashion industry. First and foremost, she is a music artist — and a talented one at that — whose concert attire and the like aren't the eye-catching, revealing wardrobe choices preferred by many of today's celebs. Eilish's predilection for oversized garments isn't exactly what the standard style stars typically reach for — but then again, when did being standard ever get you anywhere? Her unconventional style is exactly what makes her one to watch, and we can't wait to see how she continues to evolve as an artist and burgeoning fashion icon.

Keep scrolling for Billie Eilish's best beauty and fashion looks, here.

01 of 25

March 14, 2023

Billie Eilish with lip gloss and a swipe of blush wearing a white shirt and tie

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

A fresh-faced Billie Eilish attended the LA premiere of Prime Video's "Swarm" in menswear. The low-key styling is what makes this look feel modern and refreshing.

02 of 25

March 12, 2023

Billie Eilish in a voluminous black gown

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the singer-songwriter stunned in this ethereal Rick Owens confection with a tulle skirt that went on for days.

03 of 25

March 12, 2023

Billie Eilish in an oversized black satin suit with bustier underneath

Kevin Mazur / VF23 / WireImage

Here, Eilish combined an oversized satin suit with a bodice for dramatic effect.

04 of 25

November 5, 2022

Billie Eilish in a lace-trimmed Gucci dress, coat, and headpiece

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Not her first monogrammed look (and certainly not her last), the fashion maven stepped out at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in head-to-toe Gucci.

05 of 25

October 8, 2022

Billie Eilish in a floral embossed top and wearing eyeliner, light pink blush and lipstick

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The "Bad Guy" songstress opted for a simple yet stunning beauty look for the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala. A natural-looking flush, light pink pout softened, precision eyeliner, and full brows added some much-needed edge.

06 of 25

May 2, 2022

Billie Eilish in a Victorian-era-inspired dress in front of a wall of roses

Cindy Ord / MG22 / Getty Images

Eilish nailed the 2022 Met Gala theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in this Gucci gown complete with lace sleeves, a gathered skirt with a bustle, and a bustier for the ages. It brought the Victorian era to the present day.

07 of 25

April 3, 2022

Billie Eilish in an oversized black jacket and dress with boots

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the multi-award-winning singer layered herself in Rick Owens, playing up the avant grade silhouettes and structure.

08 of 25

March 27, 2022

Billie Eilish in a black draped dress with black, laced-up, platform boots

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

The "No Time to Die" singer posed with her award for Best Original Song at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a draped taffeta dress and thigh-high lace-up platforms.

09 of 25

March 27, 2022

Billie Eilish in an oversized, tiered, off-the-shoulder black gown

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

At the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Eilish was a whole mood in this dark, billowy Gucci gown and "no-makeup" makeup.

10 of 25

March 1, 2022

Billie Eilish in a "Gorillaz" t-shirt atop a cream long-sleeved shirt and a plaid kerchief hat

Rich Fury / Getty Images

With her band tee, kerchief hat, and baggy pants, the musician proved that no one does street style on the red carpet better.

11 of 25

December 4, 2021

Billie Eilish in an oversized burgundy puff coat, top, and pants

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The style star combined not one but two fashion trends at the Variety Music Hitmakers Brunch, wearing a monochrome outfit that included an oversized puffer coat.

12 of 25

September 28, 2021

Billie Eilish with a wavy blonde bob and light pink makeup

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

The Oscar winner showed up to the "No Time To Die" World Premiere in London with brushed-up brows, gold eye shadow, a pink pout, and above all, glowy skin.

13 of 25

September 13, 2021

Billie Eilish in a light peach tulle ballgown and platinum bob

Taylor Hill / WireImage

Eilish stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The look, although keeping with a themed event, was a break from her signature style.

14 of 25

March 14, 2021

Billie Eilish in a light pink, black, and silver print bucket hat, outfit, and nails holding two Grammys

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The Grammy winner went for a matchy-matchy look wearing a Gucci suit with her matching bucket hat, gloves, and mani.

15 of 25

February 18, 2021

Billie Eilish in a beige Burberry trench coat, oversized top, and pants with gold chain details

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Burberry, much? At the BRIT Awards in London, Eilish decked herself out in the quintessentially British brand, which was seemingly appropriate given the event and location.

16 of 25

February 9, 2020

Billie Eilish with neon green hair, an oversized sparkly black Gucci suit, sheer gloves, and sunglasses

Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the A-lister went with her go-to Gucci. The black, sparkly, monogrammed separates even came with matching gloves.

17 of 25

February 9, 2020

Billie Eilish in a white Chanel suit, lace gloves, and neon green and black hair

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Eilish put her own spin on the classic Chanel suit at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. The loose-fitting silhouette, smudged black "CC" logo, and sneaker pairing were unlike all the other Oscars gowns on the red carpet and made her stand out from the crowd.

18 of 25

January 26, 2020

Billie Eilish in an oversized sparkly black and green Gucci suit and face mask

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Eilish arrived at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Gucci'd out wearing a black and green color palette that played off her highlighted hair.

19 of 25

January 23, 2020

Billie Eilish in an oversized neon yellow-green outfit and sunglasses

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The recording artist lit up the red carpet at the Spotify Best New Artist Party in neon, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

20 of 25

December 12, 2019

Billie Eilish in an oversized tan jacket, shorts, and sneakers

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

At Billboard's Women In Music event, the night's honoree stepped out in this oversized safari-inspired number by Prada and a pair of sunnies.

21 of 25

December 7, 2019

Billie Eilish in a white turtleneck with an oversized orange and tan suit

Amanda Edwards / FilmMagic

The LA native turned up to Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood wearing floral Mark McGinnis separates, a '70s-inspired color scheme, a white turtleneck, and Gucci kicks.

22 of 25

November 24, 2019

Billie Eilish in oversized Burberry separates with a silver chain headpiece and sleeves

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

At the AMAs, the performer paired Burberry with more Burberry, topping it all off with a chain headpiece and sleeves.

23 of 25

May 16, 2019

Billie Eilish in a Power Puff Girls jacket and pants with space buns and a Gucci saddlebag

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Eilish proved she stays true to her own eclectic style at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards, mixing a Gucci crossbody with a Powerpuff Girls vest and pants.

24 of 25

March 14, 2019

A fresh-faced Billie Eilish in a black outfit with Sailor Moon and layered necklaces

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the "Ocean Eyes" voice went with minimal makeup and Sailor Moon separates.

25 of 25

February 20, 2019

Billie Eilish in a light blue jumpsuit with red rope details

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Eilish took to the streets of Paris in this hooded light blue getup with red rope details. She complemented it with layered chain necklaces and silver hair.