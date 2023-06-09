Bill Murray and Kelis Are Reportedly Dating

Sources say they're bonding over grief.

Published on June 9, 2023 @ 12:33PM
In what may be one of the most random mashups of celebrities, ever, sources report that Bill Murray, Wes Anderson's golden boy, and Kelis, the singer who made the word "milkshake" so much more than just a delicious after-dinner treat, are dating. The news comes after Murray was seen backstage at Kelis's show in London back in early June at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London. The Sun, a British tabloid, was the first to share the news and also point out that the two have a 30-year age gap. Kelis is 43 and Murray is 72.

TMZ notes that the two may have bonded over shared grief. Kelis's husband, Mike Mora, passed away in 2022. Murray's ex-wife, Jennifer Murray, died in 2021.

"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," a source told The Sun. The source also noted that the two have been together both stateside and abroad and that the London concert appearance was also accompanied by London hotel sightings.

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off," the source continued. “They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them."

Murray is currently in London filming a new Ghostbusters sequel. He'll reprise his role as Peter Venkman from the 1984 blockbuster. Murray has six children from two relationships: Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with his first wife Margaret Kelly and sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 19, with Butler. Kelis is mom to a 13-year-old son Knight, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas, as well as a son Shepherd, 7, and daughter Galilee, 2, whom she had with Mora.

