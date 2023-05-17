Much like bra shopping, shopping for bikini tops for larger busts can be a bit of an ordeal. Finding one that offers coverage and support — in addition to style, of course — is like finding a unicorn. Since not all bikini tops or bikini styles are designed for large busts, the fun that comes with picking out a swimsuit can quickly fade, leaving the whole process feeling like a chore.

Because you and your body deserve the best, regardless of cup size, InStyle tapped fashion expert Audree Kate López to find out exactly what bikini tops work best for larger busts. Ahead, López shares her favorite bikini tops for larger busts along with how to style a bikini top so you feel secure, supported, and ready for fun in the sun.

Opt for Underwire

López's number one pick for bikini top styles for larger busts is, hands down, an underwire bikini top with traditional bust cups. "This mimics a bra and will offer the most support and coverage," she explains. While there are definitely plenty of other bikini tops for larger busts, if support is your number one concern, a bikini top with underwire won't let you down.

Pick Thick Straps

Itty bitty string bikinis have their limits, as anyone who's untied a triangle bikini top to reveal deep red lines cut into their skin can tell you. This summer, skip the skimpy straps and look for thicker straps across bikini styles. Bandeau, halter tops, and triangle bikinis all come in thick strap varieties and some even include extra support at the waistband, shares López.



Seek Out Stealth Support

Some bikini tops feature extra support such as bra cups hidden inside styles like that traditionally don't offer much to shoppers with larger busts. So, before you say goodbye forever to a strapless bikini top, investigate a bit further.

Give Yourself Options

Adjustable straps are also an important factor for López when it comes to bikini tops for larger busts. A customizable top means you can create optimal lift and support, she explains. If you're in love with a bikini top that doesn't have adjustable straps, it's also not the end of the world. "If you're wearing a string bikini," López shares, "criss-cross the straps in the back or tie it as a halter."

Embrace Strappy Styles

If a single pair of thick straps can offer lift and support, imagine what multiples could do. If you have a larger bust, don't shy away from strappy bikini tops that feature asymmetrical necklines or cut-outs. Instead, base your bikini top shopping decisions on how and where the straps connect.

Bring Backup

For extra support, López recommends a sticky bra as an additional layer under your bikini top. "Sticky bras are great for swim because they lay flush on the skin unlike tape or petals, and will stick to your skin better," she explains.

Pack Pasties

If you're worried about a poolside nip slip, there's an easy solution. López prefers silicone nipple covers to other options like tape for the same reason she recommends sticky bras: They stay put, even in water.





Remember, You're Hot

If one swim brand doesn't make a bikini top that makes you feel confident, Ctrl+Alt+Del it from your brain and move right along. If you're not sure where to start looking for bikini tops for larger busts, López recommends exploring Coco Reef, Cupshe, CUUP, Summersalt, Andie, Eloquii, Curvy Kate, and Tona the Label. Happy swimming!