I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I'm Buying This $24 Oversized Button-Down in Every Color for Summer

I’ll be wearing it over tees, tanks, and dresses.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023

For many years, I exclusively considered button-down shirts as workwear. The only time I ever wore one was on my rare office days, and other than that, it was strictly T-shirts and sweatshirts. But, when I went on a trip to Morocco this past February, I needed light layers that still looked nice, and I fell in love with styling an oversized button-down over tees, tanks, and dresses. Now that it’s starting to feel like summer in New York City, I’m bringing my vacation style to everyday life and stocking up on this $24 button-down shirt in as many colors as I can get my hands on. 

Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, the slouchy blouse comes in 25 colorways, including neutral tones and bright shades, and sizes XS through XL. It has functional buttons down the front, so you can wear it both open and closed, along with buttoned cuffs that you can roll up or leave down. 

BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirts for Women, Dressy Casual Long Sleeve Blouses Summer Tops Tunics

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Now that I’ve figured out how to wear a button-down shirt for more than just work, I find myself throwing one on with almost every outfit. On the weekends, I’ll wear it casually over a simple tee with denim cut-offs and white sneakers. And if I’m heading to brunch with friends, I’ll layer a button-down over a flowy midi dress for extra warmth and style. I do still wear button-downs to the office, too, tucked into high-waisted jeans or trousers. 

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the Big Dart oversized button-down, and hundreds of those shoppers left glowing reviews. One shopper called the material perfectly “crisp,” adding that “you can machine wash and dry [it] without wrinkles.” A second reviewer said the “fit is perfect,” and they confirmed the shirt is “so flattering with jeans and looks great with a pencil skirt.”

Another shopper called the button-down as a “staple” piece for summer, since it’s “such a great light shirt to throw on over dresses or tank tops.” That same person said the white version “isn’t see through at all,” and noted that they ended up ordering the oversized shirt in three more colors. 

I don’t know about you, but I’m confident I’ll be wearing the Big Dart button-down shirt over tops, tees, and dresses all summer long. Check out more colors of the oversized blouse on sale at Amazon, below. 

