Beyoncé Paired Her Tiffany Jewelry With a Plunging Latex Bustier

An unexpected combination.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 @ 03:03PM
BeyoncÃ© Tiffany Campaign
Photo:

Tiffany & Co.

Everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold — whether it's Grammy-winning music or the red carpet. So, choosing the singer as the face of Tiffany & Co. was presumably an easy choice to make. The brand's latest campaign seamlessly marries the icon's music and sense of style with the classic, timeless pieces from the famous jewelry company.

In one photo, Bey wore a plunging black latex bustier with asymmetric shoulder details which she paired with matching shimmery leggings and thigh-high purple boots. Her signature caramel hair is worn pin straight and parted to one side (a trend that appears to be making a comeback despite Gen Z's efforts) and she is decked out in a thick Tiffany chain necklace and matching bangles. For glam, she opted for dewy skin, glossy beige lips, and a subtle smoky eye.

Other images capture the artist in a keyhole cut-out bodysuit and black pants, as well as a metallic gold coat which she accessorized with sheer gloves, a diamond choker, and a smattering of blingy bracelets. Her hair was pulled into a low bun.

BeyoncÃ© Tiffany Campaign

Tiffany & Co.
BeyoncÃ© Tiffany Campaign

Tiffany & Co.

The brand also released a film called Lose Yourself to Love set to Beyoncé's song "Summer Renaissance" off the Renaissance album. The short movie is directed by the Grammy-winning filmmaker, Mark Romanek, and choreographed by the Emmy-winning Fatima Robinson. In the clip, the musician wears a diamond-encrusted strapless minidress which she pairs with mounds of Tiffany jewelry, including a choker and drop earrings. She dances alongside a crowd who joins her in jamming to the beat, all while wearing the company's jewels.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beyoncé British Vogue
Beyoncé Embraced Barbiecore in a Pink Fishnet Bodysuit and Matching Latex Trench
Hailey Bieber Tiffany Campaign Gray Suit Arms Folded Against Wall
Hailey Bieber Paired her Plunging Tuxedo Dress With Tiffany & Co. Jewelry
Best Lingerie Brands
The 14 Best Lingerie Brands of 2022 No Matter Your Aesthetic
Christina Aguilera IG
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Was So Stunning, We Wanted to Stand Up and Clap
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Was So Stunning, We Wanted to Stand Up and Clap
Lady Gaga 
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Beyonce
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans 
Beyonce Renaissance Album
Beyoncé Celebrated the Release of Her New Album in a Liquid Silver Gown and Thigh-High Stockings
Beyonce Austin Powers Goldmember
Beyoncé Had Her 'Austin Powers' Movie Poster Redone Because She Looked "Too Skinny"
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Proved Black Is the New Black in a Plunging Latex Dress With the Shortest Hem
kylie jenner side part gown
Kylie Jenner Wore a Plunging Latex Catsuit in Her Latest Photoshoot
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Kourtney Kardashian Leather Bustier
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Leather Bustier with a Very '90s Hairstyle
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years