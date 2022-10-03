Beyoncé Paired Her Tiffany Jewelry With a Plunging Latex Bustier

Everything Beyoncé touches turns to gold — whether it's Grammy-winning music or the red carpet. So, choosing the singer as the face of Tiffany & Co. was presumably an easy choice to make. The brand's latest campaign seamlessly marries the icon's music and sense of style with the classic, timeless pieces from the famous jewelry company.

In one photo, Bey wore a plunging black latex bustier with asymmetric shoulder details which she paired with matching shimmery leggings and thigh-high purple boots. Her signature caramel hair is worn pin straight and parted to one side (a trend that appears to be making a comeback despite Gen Z's efforts) and she is decked out in a thick Tiffany chain necklace and matching bangles. For glam, she opted for dewy skin, glossy beige lips, and a subtle smoky eye.

Other images capture the artist in a keyhole cut-out bodysuit and black pants, as well as a metallic gold coat which she accessorized with sheer gloves, a diamond choker, and a smattering of blingy bracelets. Her hair was pulled into a low bun.

The brand also released a film called Lose Yourself to Love set to Beyoncé's song "Summer Renaissance" off the Renaissance album. The short movie is directed by the Grammy-winning filmmaker, Mark Romanek, and choreographed by the Emmy-winning Fatima Robinson. In the clip, the musician wears a diamond-encrusted strapless minidress which she pairs with mounds of Tiffany jewelry, including a choker and drop earrings. She dances alongside a crowd who joins her in jamming to the beat, all while wearing the company's jewels.