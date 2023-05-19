Beyoncé Just Put a Summery Spin on the Power Suit

If anyone knows the art of power dressing, it's Beyoncé. Whether it be a blinged-out blazer and no bra or a Cher-inspired suit — she’s no stranger to looking like a boss and her latest look just put a summery spin on sleek suiting.

After touching down in London earlier this week, Bey shared a suited and booted look to her Instagram feed on Friday, posting a series of snaps in the perfect summer three-piece set. In the pics, the multi-hyphenate sported a Michael Kors look consisting of a chocolate-and-camel plaid blazer, a matching halter-style vest, and coordinating short shorts. She teamed her summer suit with tan pointed-toe pumps, gold statement earrings, and a black handbag.

Beauty-wise, her sun-washed blonde hair was styled bouncy curls with a middle part, and she paired her glittery eyeshadow with winged eyeliner and pink lips.

BeyoncÃ©/IG

In one of the images, the singer was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, in the elevator as he sipped on his morning cup of tea. Back in their British era, Jay sported a black trench coat, which he paired with a matching crewneck sweater, cream slacks, a black beanie, and matching shades.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

The European leg of Bey's highly-anticipated Renaissance tour has officially kicked off — and as a surprise to no one, her performances are equally as fabulous as her wardrobe. For the opening night in Stockholm, she wore a custom beaded bodysuit and ankle boots by Alexander McQueen, which was followed up by a naked catsuit from Loewe, featuring the brand's signature trompe l’oeil hands motif and matching opera gloves.