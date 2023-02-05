Beyoncé Does Brunch in a Silver Armored Minidress and Fingerless Opera Gloves

Casual.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 @ 02:22PM
Beyonce
Photo:

Getty

Beyoncé's brunch style is out of this world — no, really. 

Ahead of tonight's Grammy Awards, Jay-Z's Roc Nation hosted a star-studded brunch on Saturday, where Beyoncé said no to flouncy dresses and florals, and yes to dining in futuristic style. Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Bey channeled the sartorial version of her song "Alien Superstar" in a white minidress that she wore underneath a detachable silver-armored bodice with a full-length zipper and vertical collar. She accessorized with matching white rectangular sunglasses, fingerless opera gloves, and ankle-breaking mirrored heels.

Her honey-blonde hair was worn down in crimped waves with a middle part, and a pair of oversized circular earrings peeked out from below. 

That wasn't the only space age look Beyoncé wore in anticipation of this year's Grammys. Yesterday, she also sported a metallic silver minidress in the slinkiest of fabrics with long sleeves, a high neckline, and an elongated draped bow in the front. A pair of sheer black tights worn with matching silver peep-toe heels, a sculptural silver handbag, and diamond hoops finished off her take on disco-chic dressing.

It's unclear if Beyoncé will grace us with her presence at the 2023 Grammys, but what we do know is that she has nine nominations this year, and even if she wins just four of those, she could become the most awarded artist in Grammy history. Currently, Hungarian conductor Georg Solti is in first place with 31 Grammys, while Beyoncé is tied for second with Quincy Jones at 28. 

Related Articles
Cardi B
Cardi B Debuted a Mullet While Wearing a Patchwork Leather and See-Through Lace Gown
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Vintage Thong Bikini Is Older Than She Is
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Lingerie Featured a Two-in-One Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Jacket She's Had Since 2011
Kylie Jenner in Jacquemus
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Jacquemus Look, Including a Peekaboo Thong and Acid-Yellow Faux-Fur Bag
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Wavy Bob at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show
Ashley Graham no pants trend
Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend
Reese Witherspoon Peplum Midi Dress
Reese Witherspoon's Plunging Strapless Dress Featured This Controversial Design Detail
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Kim Kardashian bodysuit joggers instagram
Kim Kardashian Paired a Plunging Scoop Neck Bodysuit With Hip Bone-Baring Joggers
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Shared a Trio of Makeup-Free Selfies
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Pete Davidson Bald
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald