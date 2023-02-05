Beyoncé Does Brunch in a Silver Armored Minidress and Fingerless Opera Gloves

Beyoncé's brunch style is out of this world — no, really.



Ahead of tonight's Grammy Awards, Jay-Z's Roc Nation hosted a star-studded brunch on Saturday, where Beyoncé said no to flouncy dresses and florals, and yes to dining in futuristic style. Showing off her outfit on Instagram, Bey channeled the sartorial version of her song "Alien Superstar" in a white minidress that she wore underneath a detachable silver-armored bodice with a full-length zipper and vertical collar. She accessorized with matching white rectangular sunglasses, fingerless opera gloves, and ankle-breaking mirrored heels.

Her honey-blonde hair was worn down in crimped waves with a middle part, and a pair of oversized circular earrings peeked out from below.

That wasn't the only space age look Beyoncé wore in anticipation of this year's Grammys. Yesterday, she also sported a metallic silver minidress in the slinkiest of fabrics with long sleeves, a high neckline, and an elongated draped bow in the front. A pair of sheer black tights worn with matching silver peep-toe heels, a sculptural silver handbag, and diamond hoops finished off her take on disco-chic dressing.

It's unclear if Beyoncé will grace us with her presence at the 2023 Grammys, but what we do know is that she has nine nominations this year, and even if she wins just four of those, she could become the most awarded artist in Grammy history. Currently, Hungarian conductor Georg Solti is in first place with 31 Grammys, while Beyoncé is tied for second with Quincy Jones at 28.