Beyoncé's Shimmery Fringe Jacket Had The Most Dramatic Shoulders

It's no question that Beyoncé has already conquered the world of music — becoming the greatest entertainer of her generation in the process — but she continues to dominate the fashion world, one outfit at a time. Take her latest Instagram posts, for example, where the multi-hyphenate documented more of Renaissance World Tour looks while serving a true fashion feast for the eyes.

After kicking off her visit to Paris in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gold silk set, Beyoncé attended the fashion house’s after-party in the most head-turning going-out look, maybe ever. On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo dump recapping Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams’ concert. For the performance, Bey wore an all-leather ensemble that included a cropped hooded jacket with jutting power shoulders adorned with sparkly, dangling fringe, which she paired with a leather miniskirt. She accessorized with a custom monogrammed malle bag, a diamond choker necklace, oversized, black aviator sunglasses, and a pair of knee-high checkered boots, which she later swapped for strappy black platform heels.

BeyoncÃ©/IG

On the beauty front, she opted for a pin-straight ‘do parted down the middle, and she finished the look with a dewy glam and a glossy pink lip.

Within hours, Bey posted another photo dump documenting her latest stop on her Renaissance World Tour in Hamburg, Germany. Switching gears, the singer gave Little Red Riding Hood a run for her money and changed into an ultra-sexy minidress for her performance. The fiery red look featured an extremely plunging neckline and a dramatic hooded cape, which she styled with matching opera gloves, diamond chandelier earrings, and Jimmy Choo mules. She wore her honey blonde hair down in loose curls with a middle part, and she opted for a simple glam look comprised of a bronzy smoky eye and a light pink lip.

She followed the dump with another series of snaps from her European leg. Taking the stage, she sported a custom Ivy Park Collection ensemble consisting of a sequined finger-sleeve body con minidress. She paired the plunging minidress with matching knee-high boots, a diamond choker, and silver iridescent sunglasses.

