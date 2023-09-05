Celebrity Beyonce Knowles All the Celebrities Who Came to See Beyoncé in Los Angeles From Katy Perry to Meghan Markle, just about everyone showed up to the Renaissance World Tour's L.A. shows. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 5, 2023 @ 06:50PM Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood When Beyoncé rolls into town, you know that she's going to attract the Beyhive — and that includes the long, long list of celebrities that are proud to be part of that fandom. Over the weekend, the superstar kicked off three nights at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, so there no doubt in anyone's mind that the stars would come out and shine bright, especially as Beyoncé humbly requested that everyone come in their best silver 'fits to help her celebrate her 42nd birthday (which happened to fall on her third and final show in L.A.), the start of Virgo season, and the over-the-top opulence that's become synonymouse with the House of Renaissance. Ahead, see all the celebrities that showed up to celebrate BeyDay and take in the show ther other nights, too. While not every single one of them managed to take the stage like Diana Ross and Blue Ivy Carter, each and every superstar managed to nab a piece of the spotlight. Beyoncé's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Silver Looks, Ever 01 of 16 Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Markle Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood After attending Friday night's show with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle came back for more and spent the night with Kerry Washington and Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. 02 of 16 Katy Perry Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Perry showed off an entire rack of silver options on her Instagram feed before she arrived at the Renaissance World Tour in a body-con dress and space-age sunglasses. 03 of 16 Lizzo and Chris Rock Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Yes, Beyoncé called out Lizzo in her "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" performance during her stops in L.A. and, yes, Lizzo was there to hear it. 04 of 16 Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Kim Kardashian wore a custom Swarovski crystal bra top and ripped jeans for the occasion. 05 of 16 Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood The whole gang was there — and understood the assignment. 06 of 16 Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens made sure to have her fan ready for "Heated." 07 of 16 Diana Ross Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood 08 of 16 Yara Shahidi Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood "BEY-DAY was truly a #Renaissance of culture & pure joy," Shahidi captioned her post. 09 of 16 Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Everyone's favorite Strawberry Girl traded in her red 'fits for all black. 10 of 16 Diego Boneta and Renata Notni Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M H&M hosted a VIP suite that brought together some of our favorites, including Diego Boneta and Renata Notni. 11 of 16 Barbie Ferreira Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M Ferreira skipped out on red carpet flip-flops for something a little more glam for the first night of Bey's shows in L.A. 12 of 16 Keke Palmer Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M Big boss energy? Check. Plus, Keke Palmer threw it back to one of our favorite Y2K trends, too. 13 of 16 Elle Fanning Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M And Elle Fanning brought the silver to her 'fit by way of a pair of super-pointy shoes. She was also a guest of H&M and was celebrating Beyoncé and the brand's new Studio collection. 14 of 16 Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson opted for an architectural Rick Owens look for her Renaissance outfit. 15 of 16 Karamo Brown, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elaine Welteroth "First, LA finally went on Mute! 😂 Secondly we had the best time last night! Words can’t express how much I love these humans! Happy Birthday Beyoncé," Queer Eye's Karamo Brown wrote alongside his photo, which showed him in a suite with his pals Lupita Nyong'o and Elaine Welteroth. 16 of 16 Taraji P. Henson We stan a queen that stans a queen. Bow down to Taraji P. Henson for this absolute slay.