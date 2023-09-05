All the Celebrities Who Came to See Beyoncé in Los Angeles

When Beyoncé rolls into town, you know that she's going to attract the Beyhive — and that includes the long, long list of celebrities that are proud to be part of that fandom. Over the weekend, the superstar kicked off three nights at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, so there no doubt in anyone's mind that the stars would come out and shine bright, especially as Beyoncé humbly requested that everyone come in their best silver 'fits to help her celebrate her 42nd birthday (which happened to fall on her third and final show in L.A.), the start of Virgo season, and the over-the-top opulence that's become synonymouse with the House of Renaissance.

Ahead, see all the celebrities that showed up to celebrate BeyDay and take in the show ther other nights, too. While not every single one of them managed to take the stage like Diana Ross and Blue Ivy Carter, each and every superstar managed to nab a piece of the spotlight.

