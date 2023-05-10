Beyoncé Kicked Off the 'Renaissance' World Tour in a Fully Beaded Alexander McQueen Catsuit

Beyoncé is officially on the road. Today, she embarked on her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour with its opening night in Stockholm, Sweden. And as someone known to make an entrance or two, the night started with a custom-made look from Alexander McQueen that was equal parts "Alien Superstar" and disco.

In an announcement, the house of McQueen shared that Queen Bey's outfit was a custom bodysuit and ankle boots covered in bugle beads and "crystal anatomical embroidery." Even though she sparkled like a real-life disco ball in the skin-tight suit, the brand also shared that all the over-the-top embellishment was done on a black mesh base, giving Beyoncé the opportunity to move and dance without being restricted by her costume. For the opening number, she kept her hair down and flowing, with her signature chestnut-honey hair parted down the middle with face-framing curtain bangs and Beyoncé's trademark balayage.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Naturally, a show can't rely on a single outfit. The rest of Beyoncé's costumes included similarly sparkly and reflective looks, including a paneled silver leotard paired with slouchy white boots and a holographic coat worn over an oil-slick print body-con dress. Add a pair of holo boots to the mix and you've got Beyoncé's formula for stealing the spotlight.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

The Renaissance World Tour marks Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016's Formation World Tour. It will span 57 shows when it's all said and done and wrap up in September with a show in New Orleans, Louisiana. The set list includes tracks from her seventh studio album, Renaissance, as well as hits from her oeuvre, including "Run the World," "Crazy in Love," "Love on Top" and a mix of favorites like "Single Ladies" and Destiny's Child tracks "Bootylicious" and "Jumpin' Jumpin'."

