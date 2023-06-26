Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ Tour Manicure Is My Favorite Practical Take on the Flashy Trend Taking Over 2023

I tried the look myself and loved the results.

By
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Beyonce Renaissance Tour Manicure
Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated Renaissance tour in May, and she’s been shining in all of her outfits ever since. The singer has consistently worn all metallic everything, from mirror-cut dresses and boots to an armor-style bodysuit. It all seems to be a clear nod to her dance album that draws inspiration from ‘70s disco and house music, and celebrates Black queer figures like Big Freedia. TL;DR: Beyoncé has been a literal disco ball on stage — all the way down to her manicure.

When she’s not sporting gloves, Beyoncé’s flashy chrome nails have been a mainstay throughout the tour. While metallic shoes and accessories are making a splash this year, I’m obsessed with this more practical way to wear the trend. As someone that used to be scared to wear metallics, I also love that the manicure is a much more low-key way to try it out if you’re not ready to buy those metallic cowboy boots à la Anne Hathaway just yet.

Shop Metallic Nail Polish, Press-Ons, and Stickers

I’m a huge fan of semi-cured gel nail strips because they leave my nails damage-free and last for over two weeks, so that’s the route I went for my metallic manicure. I loved that these nail strips from Nailog had a little star design on them, too. The strips are straightforward to use; just find the sticker that fits your nail size, trim and file it, and then cure it under a UV lamp. I’ve had mine on for just under two weeks, and they still look like I just applied them. While I used to opt for light pinks and nudes for a neutral manicure, this metallic mani somehow offers the same effect; it blends in and works with anything I’m wearing.

Amazon NAILOG Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips, 34 pcs Salon-Quality Gel Nail

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com 

A super easy, affordable, and shopper-loved way to get the look is with the Beetles Gel Mirror Effect Nail Powder. The powder, which is made without toxic ingredients like formaldehyde, parabens, lead, camphor, and more, is meant to be applied on top of a gel manicure and then cured with a UV lamp. More than 2,800 customers love the powder, raving that it’s “so easy” to use and that the metallic effect “just looks really sexy and cool.” You can snag the Beetles powder on sale for a whopping 64 percent off right now.

Amazon beetles Gel Polish Sliver Mirror Chrome Nail Powder, Mirror Effect Premium

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Arguably the most non-fuss to hop on the metallics trend is with plain ol’ nail polish. There are tons of metallic polishes on Amazon, including the extremely popular ILNP Holographic Nail Polish that boasts 77,000 five-star ratings. “Absolutely love this nail polish, it’s beautiful and mesmerizing,” one shopper, who left a photo with their review, wrote. “I never cared much to paint my nails before, but this is so cool, I find myself doing them way more often!”

Amazon ILNP MEGA (L) - 100% PURE Linear Holographic Nail Polish

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little more subtle that also tackles nail discoloration, you can try Londontown’s viral nail concealer in the Quartz shade. The concealer is formulated with “optical brighteners” to neutralize stains and yellow tones; all you need is one swipe and you’re good to go. One customer praised the formula for having an “insanely smooth and streak-free application that looks professional.” “Your nails will look prettier and healthier whether they're long or short,” they wrote. The brand’s nail concealer often sells out, so make sure to grab it while it’s still in stock.

Amazon LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com and londontown.com

Refresh your nails this summer with a Queen Bey-inspired mani — I know I will be.

