Beyoncé Is Such A Proud Mom Watching Blue Ivy Dominate the Stage — and We Are, Too

When Beyoncé first announced her return to the stage with the Renaissance World Tour back in February, there was no doubt that she would soon deliver all-out performances night in and out. What wasn’t as expected, however? That her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, would not only take the stage alongside her mother during multiple stops on the European leg of the tour, but she would absolutely steal the show in the process.

On Sunday, the singer shared an Instagram photo dump detailing her most recent performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England that included an adorable snap of the mommy-and-me moment she’s been having with her eldest daughter (who she shares with husband Jay-Z) during the songs “MY POWER” and “Black Parade.” In the photo, Beyoncé couldn’t have looked more proud as she gestured to Blue, who posed by holding up two peace signs and pouting her lips, as they wore matching silver outfits.

While Bey’s look featured a glitzy silver long-sleeve top complete with matching trousers and a metal bustier, Blue’s version consisted of the same long-sleeve top layered under a holographic cargo shirt and paired with matching cargo pants and silver combat boots. Upping the cool-girl factor even further, the young Carter added a pair of skinny silver sunglasses and tiny silver hoop earrings to complete her version of the look.

The London performance wasn’t the first time that Blue Ivy has joined her mom on stage for a quick dance break. On May 26, the 11-year-old made her Renaissance debut during Beyoncé’s stop in Paris, which plenty of fans were sure to share on social media.

Since that initial showing, supportive fans have been quick to call out how much Blue’s confidence has grown. “The nerves are absolutely gone,” one TikTok user wrote under a clip of Blue‘s most recent appearance in London. “She’s completely in her zone, and she’s only gonna get better.”