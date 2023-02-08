Beyoncé’s Vibrant, Monochromatic Athleisure Set Is The Perfect Mid-Week Mood Booster

As always, Beyoncé has arrived to make our day brighter (literally) — this time in the form of a springy, monochromatic set that we need to get our hands on like, ASAP.

On Wednesday, Queen Bey blessed our Instagram feeds by sharing a roundup of photos detailing her latest Ivy Park drop, which will be available to shop starting Thursday. In the post, the singer flexed her posing chops while wearing a cobalt blue three-piece athleisure set (complete with orange detailing) comprised of a sports bra, drawstring cargo pants, and a slouchy, floor-skimming trench coat. Beyoncé accessorized the vibrant look with a matching neon orange purse and a stack of silver necklaces, and she wore her hair down in loose natural curls.

“My favorite drop to date,” she captioned the post. “Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available 2/9/23.”

The Park Trail collection actually serves as a collaboration with Adidas, where the two brands strived to create a “new rule-breaking, trail-blazing expression of performance wear” inspired by the “resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” according to a press release.

While Bey may have looked a bit more casual in her photo dump, the post comes just days after the world saw her in full glam (while casually making history). On Sunday, the star attended the 2023 Grammy Awards where she became the most-winning artist of all time after earning her 32nd Grammy trophy in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category with Renaissance. For the occasion, Beyoncé took the stage in a metallic silver Gucci gown that featured a bronze corset top and a sky-high leg slit.