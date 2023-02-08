Beyoncé’s Vibrant, Monochromatic Athleisure Set Is The Perfect Mid-Week Mood Booster

Everyone say, "Thank you Beyoncé."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 @ 09:34AM
Beyonce ivy park instagram
Photo:

Instagram/BEYONCÃ

As always, Beyoncé has arrived to make our day brighter (literally) — this time in the form of a springy, monochromatic set that we need to get our hands on like, ASAP.

On Wednesday, Queen Bey blessed our Instagram feeds by sharing a roundup of photos detailing her latest Ivy Park drop, which will be available to shop starting Thursday. In the post, the singer flexed her posing chops while wearing a cobalt blue three-piece athleisure set (complete with orange detailing) comprised of a sports bra, drawstring cargo pants, and a slouchy, floor-skimming trench coat. Beyoncé accessorized the vibrant look with a matching neon orange purse and a stack of silver necklaces, and she wore her hair down in loose natural curls. 

“My favorite drop to date,” she captioned the post. “Check out the full PARK TRAIL collection, available 2/9/23.”

The Park Trail collection actually serves as a collaboration with Adidas, where the two brands strived to create a “new rule-breaking, trail-blazing expression of performance wear” inspired by the “resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” according to a press release.

While Bey may have looked a bit more casual in her photo dump, the post comes just days after the world saw her in full glam (while casually making history). On Sunday, the star attended the 2023 Grammy Awards where she became the most-winning artist of all time after earning her 32nd Grammy trophy in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category with Renaissance. For the occasion, Beyoncé took the stage in a metallic silver Gucci gown that featured a bronze corset top and a sky-high leg slit.

Related Articles
Social Spanx Perfect Black Pant Launch
My Best-Kept Fashion Secret Just Got a Major 2023 Upgrade Thanks to This Surprising Detail
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton Wore a Sheer Dress Covered in Shattered Mirrors
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Beyonce and Lizzo at the Grammys
From Beyoncé to Lizzo, Silver Fashion Dominated at the Grammys — and You Can Shop the Trend Starting at $17
Cardi B 2023 Grammys Presenter Paco Rabanne Silver Dress
Cardi B Paid Homage to Late Designer Paco Rabanne at the Grammys With a See-Through Chainmail Set
Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl Rakuten
How Christian Siriano Updated Alicia Silverstone's Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit for the Super Bowl
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo
Olivia Rodrigo Grammys After Party
Olivia Rodrigo’s Sequined LBD Included a Keyhole Cutout
Dua Lipa lace-up top Instagram
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights
beyonce at the grammys
Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammys Than Everyone
Beyonce
Beyoncé Does Brunch in a Silver Armored Minidress and Fingerless Opera Gloves
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Vintage Thong Bikini Is Older Than She Is
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in Her Baby Photos
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Lingerie Featured a Two-in-One Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
I'm Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing