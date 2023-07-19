Beyonce Put a Flashy Twist on the Bold Summer Accessory Trend Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton Also Wear

Anne Hathaway is a fan, too.

July 19, 2023

If you’ve been on social media, then you know Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is all anyone can talk about. But something is stealing the show right from under Yoncé’s feet. No, I’m not talking about Blue Ivy’s crowd-pleasing dance moves, but rather, Beyoncé’s on-stage fashion. From shimmering gold bodysuits to blinding silver ‘fits, the pop icon is giving the audience a sight to marvel at — and she’s taking the glitz and glamour off the stage. 

On Saturday, Beyoncé spent a day in Brooklyn, posting photographic proof on Instagram (because if you don’t post about it, did it really happen?). She wore a plunging V-neck mesh top alongside a sequined pencil skirt. Her shoes were strappy and sexy, while her jewels were flashy and over-the-top — just how I like them. But her metallic bucket bag is what really caught my attention.

The mini purse featured a gold reflective body accentuated by stitched binding and dramatic folding. The circular handle contrasted the dainty chain strap, while the cinched closure added an effortless touch, much like this Jessica McClintock Ring Wristlet

Jessica McClintock Gwen Ball Ring Wristlet

Amazon Jessica McClintock Womens Gwen Ball Mesh Ring Wristlet Pouch Clutch

Amazon

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Metallic Leather Clutch

Nordstrom Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Metallic Leather Clutch

Nordstrom

The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag

Amazon The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

Amazon

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen bold metallic accessories sweep the internet. In fact, it all started with metallic footwear, and it’s since become one of summer’s biggest trends yet. Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes first led the charge back in February, putting the trend on the map. Shortly after, Kate Middleton decided to jump on board, while Amal Clooney did the same. Since then, the look has entered the world of handbags (a la Beyoncé), with Dua Lipa donning a silver baguette bag, and Kim Kardashian styling a similar mini version

It’s safe to say this disco ball-like trend is here to stay, especially when it effortlessly dresses up just about any look. Take this silver Loiral Retro Bag, for example. Not only is it $22, but it can elevate an all-black ensemble with ease. I would know, because I own this 8 Other Reasons It Girl Shoulder Bag. The metallic silver color draws passerby’s eyes, adding a statement piece to my overall look. Everytime I wear it, I receive tons of compliments, giving me the confidence to wear it again and again. 

Loiral Retro Shoulder Bag

Amazon Loiral Small Purse for Women

Amazon

8 Other Reasons It Girl Shoulder Bag

Revolve It Girl Shoulder Bag

Revolve

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch

Nordstrom Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch

Nordstrom

You can also be as loud or as subdued with this trend as you’d like. A mini pink clutch lets you tastefully play into the trend, while a heart-shaped wristlet dripping with gems gives you a loud, extravagant option. There’s no right or wrong way to dip into this Beyoncé-inspired look. The only rule? Have fun with it, and find a bag that speaks to you, below.

Nina Kimberly Minaudière Clutch

Nordstrom Nina Kimberly MinaudiÃ¨re Clutch

Nordstrom

Umren Heart-Shaped Tassel Evening Clutch

Amazon UMREN Women Luxury Heart Shape Tassel Evening Clutch Bag

Amazon

Lovevook Bling Rivet Clutch 

Amazon LOVEVOOK Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Bqdcqb Rhinestone Bucket Bag

Amazon Women's Silver Rhinestone Purse

Amazon

