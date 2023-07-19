Celebrity Beyonce Knowles Beyonce Put a Flashy Twist on the Bold Summer Accessory Trend Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton Also Wear Anne Hathaway is a fan, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: @beyonce Instagram If you’ve been on social media, then you know Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is all anyone can talk about. But something is stealing the show right from under Yoncé’s feet. No, I’m not talking about Blue Ivy’s crowd-pleasing dance moves, but rather, Beyoncé’s on-stage fashion. From shimmering gold bodysuits to blinding silver ‘fits, the pop icon is giving the audience a sight to marvel at — and she’s taking the glitz and glamour off the stage. On Saturday, Beyoncé spent a day in Brooklyn, posting photographic proof on Instagram (because if you don’t post about it, did it really happen?). She wore a plunging V-neck mesh top alongside a sequined pencil skirt. Her shoes were strappy and sexy, while her jewels were flashy and over-the-top — just how I like them. But her metallic bucket bag is what really caught my attention. @beyonce Instagram The mini purse featured a gold reflective body accentuated by stitched binding and dramatic folding. The circular handle contrasted the dainty chain strap, while the cinched closure added an effortless touch, much like this Jessica McClintock Ring Wristlet. Jessica McClintock Gwen Ball Ring Wristlet Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Metallic Leather Clutch Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $545 The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 This isn’t the first time I’ve seen bold metallic accessories sweep the internet. In fact, it all started with metallic footwear, and it’s since become one of summer’s biggest trends yet. Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes first led the charge back in February, putting the trend on the map. Shortly after, Kate Middleton decided to jump on board, while Amal Clooney did the same. Since then, the look has entered the world of handbags (a la Beyoncé), with Dua Lipa donning a silver baguette bag, and Kim Kardashian styling a similar mini version. It’s safe to say this disco ball-like trend is here to stay, especially when it effortlessly dresses up just about any look. Take this silver Loiral Retro Bag, for example. Not only is it $22, but it can elevate an all-black ensemble with ease. I would know, because I own this 8 Other Reasons It Girl Shoulder Bag. The metallic silver color draws passerby’s eyes, adding a statement piece to my overall look. Everytime I wear it, I receive tons of compliments, giving me the confidence to wear it again and again. Loiral Retro Shoulder Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $22 8 Other Reasons It Girl Shoulder Bag Revolve Buy on Revolve $150 $105 Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 You can also be as loud or as subdued with this trend as you’d like. A mini pink clutch lets you tastefully play into the trend, while a heart-shaped wristlet dripping with gems gives you a loud, extravagant option. There’s no right or wrong way to dip into this Beyoncé-inspired look. The only rule? Have fun with it, and find a bag that speaks to you, below. Nina Kimberly Minaudière Clutch Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $88 Umren Heart-Shaped Tassel Evening Clutch Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $31 Lovevook Bling Rivet Clutch Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $13 Bqdcqb Rhinestone Bucket Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $30 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hilary Duff Wore the Summer Wardrobe Basic That's Taking Over Hollywood 9 Ulta Beauty Products Our Shopping Editors Can’t Live Without, From Anti-Wrinkle Serum to Glowy Bronzer My Friends and I Are Buying These 10 Under-$50 Barbie-Inspired Pieces Ahead of the Movie Premiere