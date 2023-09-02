Beyoncé's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Silver Looks, Ever

The Renaissance World Tour brought high style to the City of Angels.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Updated on September 2, 2023 @ 10:57AM
BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever
Photo:

Emily Malan

The North American leg of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is coming to a close — and happens to coincide with Virgo season. That very specific detail came with a small request from Queen B: she wanted everyone coming to the show to show out in their best silver fashion. And because Los Angeles knows a thing or two about getting dressed to the nines (it's the home of awards season, after all), the Beyhive heeded the call and showed up looking like a veritable human disco ball, which is exactly what Knowles wanted.

"Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22," Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram Story just nine days before the Los Angeles dates at SoFi Stadium. The date referenced her upcoming Sept. 4 birthday and she finished with a sweet sentiment for fans, calling for a kind of unity that can only come with scream-singing "Love on Top" while wearing coordinating metallic 'fits. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

Naturally, the stars came out to celebrate Bey, too, with names like Keke Palmer and Hari Nef dancing along to the hits from the VIP suites (which offered the best view of the shimmering crowds and Beyoncé on stage). Ahead, see some of the best looks from the night and find out how some of the outfits came together after Bey's humble request.

01 of 43

Aaricka Washington (she/her), @theunsungstoryteller

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“I had to buy this top from Etsy because it reminded me of Afro-Futurism and it reminds me of being a mirror of myself and Beyoncé. I thought it was so cool and so in the fashion of her birthday, because she wanted us to wear chrome and silver."

02 of 43

Maxi Gordon (she/her), @yougoghgirl

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé said silver and I said, 'yes let’s do it.'”

03 of 43

Donny Collinson (he/him), @donnycollinson

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“A lot of TikToks…DIY. I made these pants last night. She said to wear silver so we tried to show up in our best.”

04 of 43

Spencer Seebach (he/him), @spencerseebach

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

"Beyoncé."

05 of 43

Pepper Carruthers (she/her), @_pepperrr_

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“So I was inspired the day I bought my tickets. I watched Black is King for the hundredth time and I saw Beyoncé wear this gorgeous outfit in the desert. I recreated that entire outfit literally piece by piece for months. It took so long but it was so worth it. I’ve looked forward to seeing Beyoncé since I was 12 years old. I can’t wait!”

06 of 43

Felischa Marye (she/her), @felischam

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

"Beyoncé’s birthday month inspired me. I already had this jacket with some pants and I thought it would be a cute Gabrielle Union piece. So, I figured I’d just wear it as a dress and throw it on with this Renaissance-appropriate cowboy hat.”

07 of 43

Gerianna (she/her), @geriannaa

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“My favorite song from the album is 'Alien Superstar.' I thought that this skirt was really galactic and the bodysuit went well with it. I made this hat myself.”

08 of 43

Geneva Heron (she/her), @genevaheron

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“All of Beyoncé’s visuals and songs inspired me."

09 of 43

Chephrena (she/her), @chephrena

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Studio 54. Disco. Beyoncé.”

10 of 43

Sidney (she/her), @from.sidney

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“My outfit was inspired by 'Alien Superstar' and futurism.”

11 of 43

Ebony Trott (she/her/they), @asia_firstname_ebony

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé’s Givenchy hands dress inspired my outfit, and I wanted to emulate that with the gloves. And, of course, a matching Telfar bag because we love a Black-owned business."

12 of 43

Trey Taylor (he/him), @thetreytaylor

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Tonight I was thinking I wanted to inspire more guys to come to the Renaissance concert. So I was thinking street 'Alien Superstar.' I’ve got the metallic cargos and the details of skeleton in my hair."

13 of 43

Jazmine Williams (she/her), @judgejazmine

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“What inspired me was the album cover. I was feeling the metallic Renaissance vibe she had going on.”

14 of 43

Nicole Clark (she/her) @ ___________eleven

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

"Beyoncé."

15 of 43

Tracy (she/her), @tracy_mua

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

"The queen B herself inspired me”

16 of 43

Walter Mendez (he/him), @waltercollection

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

"My outfit was inspired by the one and only queen of renaissance. It was inspired by glamor, opulence and diamonds. What more could you want”

17 of 43

Maria Abarca (she/her), @mariaisabelabarca

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé requested everyone wear silver and I just wanted to be authentically myself and enjoy this experience with everyone."

18 of 43

Juan Carlos (him/he), @onlyjuanyouneed

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“This look was inspired by the one and only Beyoncé. We had to give her everything and more."

19 of 43

Katurah Turahwmc (she/her)

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Before Beyoncé said anything, mother said the category is silver. We had already decided that we wanted to be shiny and seen."

20 of 43

Jahlyn Woods (she/her), @jahlynwoods

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“I found my dress at Zara and saw inspo of girls with the butterfly pins in their hair."

21 of 43

Joaquin Gutierrez (he/him/el) @og_goro

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“I’m all about supporting local queer brown designers so this is my homie Andrew James. It’s giving Paisa futuristic vibes."

22 of 43

Chris Gutierrez (he/him/el), @christiia.n

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé called for all silver so we had to deliver."

23 of 43

Erin Carr (she/her), @boom_nailedit

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

24 of 43

Loujuana (she/her), @lov3nmybody

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

25 of 43

Jackie logwood (she/her), @jackie.logwood

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“'Formation' inspired my outfit."

26 of 43

Ashly Thomas (she/her), @omarijade_

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé inspired me and I did, because I made this [dress] and the hat."

27 of 43

Zoë Saunders (she/her), @zowha

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“When I saw Beyoncé post that she wanted everyone to wear chrome I was like, 'okay I got the assignment.'"

28 of 43

Delaney Clark (she/her), @dejaneyclark

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé said wear chrome, so I wore chrome."

29 of 43

Sadie Welch (she/her), @sjsay_hey

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“Beyoncé inspired my outfit for today."

30 of 43

Cierra Joseph (she/her), @cecesbloom

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“I was thinking Beyoncé, disco ball. I wanted to be the personification of her disco ball from the future."

31 of 43

Leilani Rojero, @aconfidentialbeauty

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

Emily Malan

“My outfit was inspired by Beyoncé’s strength and individuality.”

32 of 43

Brenda Covarrubias (she/her), @chicharonny

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

33 of 43

Franchesca Ramsey (she/her), @chescaleigh

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

34 of 43

Randi Irvin (she/her), @randikins06

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

35 of 43

Nohelia Barbie’s (she/her), @bnohelia

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

36 of 43

Cathy Jackson-Ervin (she/her), Jaqlynn Ervin (she/her), Jaden Ervin (she/her), Caymi Miller (she/her)

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

37 of 43

Caymi Miller (she/her), @lovecaymi and Imani Russell, @naminomm

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

38 of 43

Asha (she/her)

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

39 of 43

Anima (she/her)

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

40 of 43

Bahasi (she/her)

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

41 of 43

Des (she/her)

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

42 of 43

Kylee (she/her), @kmorg.png

Beyonce's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

43 of 43

Kimberly Smith (she/her), @Kimbokim_

BeyoncÃ©'s L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Looks, Ever

