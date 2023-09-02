Celebrity Beyonce Knowles Beyoncé's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Silver Looks, Ever The Renaissance World Tour brought high style to the City of Angels. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on September 2, 2023 @ 10:57AM Photo: Emily Malan The North American leg of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is coming to a close — and happens to coincide with Virgo season. That very specific detail came with a small request from Queen B: she wanted everyone coming to the show to show out in their best silver fashion. And because Los Angeles knows a thing or two about getting dressed to the nines (it's the home of awards season, after all), the Beyhive heeded the call and showed up looking like a veritable human disco ball, which is exactly what Knowles wanted. "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22," Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram Story just nine days before the Los Angeles dates at SoFi Stadium. The date referenced her upcoming Sept. 4 birthday and she finished with a sweet sentiment for fans, calling for a kind of unity that can only come with scream-singing "Love on Top" while wearing coordinating metallic 'fits. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!" Naturally, the stars came out to celebrate Bey, too, with names like Keke Palmer and Hari Nef dancing along to the hits from the VIP suites (which offered the best view of the shimmering crowds and Beyoncé on stage). Ahead, see some of the best looks from the night and find out how some of the outfits came together after Bey's humble request. Beyoncé Kicked Off the 'Renaissance' World Tour in a Fully Beaded Alexander McQueen Catsuit 01 of 43 Aaricka Washington (she/her), @theunsungstoryteller Emily Malan “I had to buy this top from Etsy because it reminded me of Afro-Futurism and it reminds me of being a mirror of myself and Beyoncé. I thought it was so cool and so in the fashion of her birthday, because she wanted us to wear chrome and silver." 02 of 43 Maxi Gordon (she/her), @yougoghgirl Emily Malan “Beyoncé said silver and I said, 'yes let’s do it.'” 03 of 43 Donny Collinson (he/him), @donnycollinson Emily Malan “A lot of TikToks…DIY. I made these pants last night. She said to wear silver so we tried to show up in our best.” 04 of 43 Spencer Seebach (he/him), @spencerseebach Emily Malan "Beyoncé." 05 of 43 Pepper Carruthers (she/her), @_pepperrr_ Emily Malan “So I was inspired the day I bought my tickets. I watched Black is King for the hundredth time and I saw Beyoncé wear this gorgeous outfit in the desert. I recreated that entire outfit literally piece by piece for months. It took so long but it was so worth it. I’ve looked forward to seeing Beyoncé since I was 12 years old. I can’t wait!” 06 of 43 Felischa Marye (she/her), @felischam Emily Malan "Beyoncé’s birthday month inspired me. I already had this jacket with some pants and I thought it would be a cute Gabrielle Union piece. So, I figured I’d just wear it as a dress and throw it on with this Renaissance-appropriate cowboy hat.” 07 of 43 Gerianna (she/her), @geriannaa Emily Malan “My favorite song from the album is 'Alien Superstar.' I thought that this skirt was really galactic and the bodysuit went well with it. I made this hat myself.” 08 of 43 Geneva Heron (she/her), @genevaheron Emily Malan “All of Beyoncé’s visuals and songs inspired me." 09 of 43 Chephrena (she/her), @chephrena Emily Malan “Studio 54. Disco. Beyoncé.” 10 of 43 Sidney (she/her), @from.sidney Emily Malan “My outfit was inspired by 'Alien Superstar' and futurism.” 11 of 43 Ebony Trott (she/her/they), @asia_firstname_ebony Emily Malan “Beyoncé’s Givenchy hands dress inspired my outfit, and I wanted to emulate that with the gloves. And, of course, a matching Telfar bag because we love a Black-owned business." 12 of 43 Trey Taylor (he/him), @thetreytaylor Emily Malan “Tonight I was thinking I wanted to inspire more guys to come to the Renaissance concert. So I was thinking street 'Alien Superstar.' I’ve got the metallic cargos and the details of skeleton in my hair." 13 of 43 Jazmine Williams (she/her), @judgejazmine Emily Malan “What inspired me was the album cover. I was feeling the metallic Renaissance vibe she had going on.” 14 of 43 Nicole Clark (she/her) @ ___________eleven Emily Malan "Beyoncé." 15 of 43 Tracy (she/her), @tracy_mua Emily Malan "The queen B herself inspired me” 16 of 43 Walter Mendez (he/him), @waltercollection Emily Malan "My outfit was inspired by the one and only queen of renaissance. It was inspired by glamor, opulence and diamonds. What more could you want” 17 of 43 Maria Abarca (she/her), @mariaisabelabarca Emily Malan “Beyoncé requested everyone wear silver and I just wanted to be authentically myself and enjoy this experience with everyone." 18 of 43 Juan Carlos (him/he), @onlyjuanyouneed Emily Malan “This look was inspired by the one and only Beyoncé. We had to give her everything and more." 19 of 43 Katurah Turahwmc (she/her) Emily Malan “Before Beyoncé said anything, mother said the category is silver. We had already decided that we wanted to be shiny and seen." 20 of 43 Jahlyn Woods (she/her), @jahlynwoods Emily Malan “I found my dress at Zara and saw inspo of girls with the butterfly pins in their hair." 21 of 43 Joaquin Gutierrez (he/him/el) @og_goro Emily Malan “I’m all about supporting local queer brown designers so this is my homie Andrew James. It’s giving Paisa futuristic vibes." 22 of 43 Chris Gutierrez (he/him/el), @christiia.n Emily Malan “Beyoncé called for all silver so we had to deliver." 23 of 43 Erin Carr (she/her), @boom_nailedit Emily Malan 24 of 43 Loujuana (she/her), @lov3nmybody Emily Malan 25 of 43 Jackie logwood (she/her), @jackie.logwood Emily Malan “'Formation' inspired my outfit." 26 of 43 Ashly Thomas (she/her), @omarijade_ Emily Malan “Beyoncé inspired me and I did, because I made this [dress] and the hat." 27 of 43 Zoë Saunders (she/her), @zowha Emily Malan “When I saw Beyoncé post that she wanted everyone to wear chrome I was like, 'okay I got the assignment.'" 28 of 43 Delaney Clark (she/her), @dejaneyclark Emily Malan “Beyoncé said wear chrome, so I wore chrome." 29 of 43 Sadie Welch (she/her), @sjsay_hey Emily Malan “Beyoncé inspired my outfit for today." 30 of 43 Cierra Joseph (she/her), @cecesbloom Emily Malan “I was thinking Beyoncé, disco ball. I wanted to be the personification of her disco ball from the future." 31 of 43 Leilani Rojero, @aconfidentialbeauty Emily Malan “My outfit was inspired by Beyoncé’s strength and individuality.” 32 of 43 Brenda Covarrubias (she/her), @chicharonny Emily Malan 33 of 43 Franchesca Ramsey (she/her), @chescaleigh Emily Malan 34 of 43 Randi Irvin (she/her), @randikins06 Emily Malan 35 of 43 Nohelia Barbie’s (she/her), @bnohelia Emily Malan 36 of 43 Cathy Jackson-Ervin (she/her), Jaqlynn Ervin (she/her), Jaden Ervin (she/her), Caymi Miller (she/her) Emily Malan 37 of 43 Caymi Miller (she/her), @lovecaymi and Imani Russell, @naminomm Emily Malan 38 of 43 Asha (she/her) Emily Malan 39 of 43 Anima (she/her) Emily Malan 40 of 43 Bahasi (she/her) Emily Malan 41 of 43 Des (she/her) Emily Malan 42 of 43 Kylee (she/her), @kmorg.png Emily Malan 43 of 43 Kimberly Smith (she/her), @Kimbokim_ Emily Malan