Beyoncé's L.A. Concert Brought Out the Brightest, Blingiest Silver Looks, Ever

The North American leg of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is coming to a close — and happens to coincide with Virgo season. That very specific detail came with a small request from Queen B: she wanted everyone coming to the show to show out in their best silver fashion. And because Los Angeles knows a thing or two about getting dressed to the nines (it's the home of awards season, after all), the Beyhive heeded the call and showed up looking like a veritable human disco ball, which is exactly what Knowles wanted.

"Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22," Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram Story just nine days before the Los Angeles dates at SoFi Stadium. The date referenced her upcoming Sept. 4 birthday and she finished with a sweet sentiment for fans, calling for a kind of unity that can only come with scream-singing "Love on Top" while wearing coordinating metallic 'fits. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

Naturally, the stars came out to celebrate Bey, too, with names like Keke Palmer and Hari Nef dancing along to the hits from the VIP suites (which offered the best view of the shimmering crowds and Beyoncé on stage). Ahead, see some of the best looks from the night and find out how some of the outfits came together after Bey's humble request.