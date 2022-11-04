Beyoncé and Jay Z Shared a Rare Glimpse of Their Children While Dressed in Full Halloween Garb

It’s not every day that the masses get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sweet family of five, but the singer just shared the most adorable photo in honor of Halloween alongside her husband, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — and they may have just won best group costume of the year.

On Thursday, Beyoncé shared the snap on Instagram, which showed the group dressed as characters from Disney’s The Proud Family, aptly captioned, “Family every single day and night.” Each Carter copied one of the famous family’s looks for the occasion — with the exception of Beyoncé doing double duty — starting with Blue Ivy as main character Penny Proud in red leggings, a white collared shirt, a maroon cardigan, and Penny’s signature bubble pigtails.

The queen of pop posed as both mom Trudy Proud (wearing an orange strapless bodysuit, brown high-waisted pants, green cardigan, and a sleek, side-parted wig) and grandma Suga Mama, which saw the star in a silver metallic skirt, pink cardigan with an oversized collar, and hilarious gray wig. Beyoncé also nailed Suga Mama’s accessories, adding a pair of pink flats paired with white socks, pink-rimmed glasses, oversized gold earrings, and a black walking cane.

For his part, Jay-Z nailed his Oscar Proud look in a white button-up shirt, purple tie, back suspenders, and blue pants. Both Rumi and Sir looked cute as ever dressed as the Proud Family’s twins CeCe and BeBe, with Rumi sporting a pink dress and matching headband while Sir wore an orange T-shirt and purple shorts.