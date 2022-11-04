Beyoncé and Jay Z Shared a Rare Glimpse of Their Children While Dressed in Full Halloween Garb

Halloween isn't over until Beyoncé says it is.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 @ 09:18AM
Jay Z BeyoncÃ© red carpet
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s not every day that the masses get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sweet family of five, but the singer just shared the most adorable photo in honor of Halloween alongside her husband, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — and they may have just won best group costume of the year.

On Thursday, Beyoncé shared the snap on Instagram, which showed the group dressed as characters from Disney’s The Proud Family, aptly captioned, “Family every single day and night.” Each Carter copied one of the famous family’s looks for the occasion — with the exception of Beyoncé doing double duty — starting with Blue Ivy as main character Penny Proud in red leggings, a white collared shirt, a maroon cardigan, and Penny’s signature bubble pigtails.

The queen of pop posed as both mom Trudy Proud (wearing an orange strapless bodysuit, brown high-waisted pants, green cardigan, and a sleek, side-parted wig) and grandma Suga Mama, which saw the star in a silver metallic skirt, pink cardigan with an oversized collar, and hilarious gray wig. Beyoncé also nailed Suga Mama’s accessories, adding a pair of pink flats paired with white socks, pink-rimmed glasses, oversized gold earrings, and a black walking cane.

For his part, Jay-Z nailed his Oscar Proud look in a white button-up shirt, purple tie, back suspenders, and blue pants. Both Rumi and Sir looked cute as ever dressed as the Proud Family’s twins CeCe and BeBe, with Rumi sporting a pink dress and matching headband while Sir wore an orange T-shirt and purple shorts.

Related Articles
Pet Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes to Wear With Your Pet
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
The Ultimate Nora Ephron Fall Fashion Guide
Beyonce Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video
The Era of Barbiecore Is Upon Us
A New Era of Barbiecore Fashion Is Upon Us
Best Jean Shorts
The 9 Best Jean Shorts for Every Body Type and Style
Beyonce and Jay Z at the Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
A Complete Timeline of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Relationship
Office Halloween Costumes
17 'The Office' Halloween Costumes That Only True Fans Will Appreciate
Last Minute Halloween Costumes
14 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Make With Your Own Clothes
Jessica Simpson 
The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes
Plus-Size Halloween Costumes
21 Plus-Size Costumes You Can Easily DIY This Halloween
Kristen Bell White Strapless Dress Soft Smile 2017 People's Choice Awards
Kristen Bell Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters On Vacation
TK
This Is How Beyoncé Styled Her Baby Bump to Sit Courtside with Jay Z and Blue Ivy
15 Trends to Try This Summer
12 Trends to Try This Summer, According to Stylists and Fashion Experts
Celebrity Maternity Style
48 Times Celebs Gave Us Major Maternity Outfit Inspiration
Rachel Green Outfits
17 Unforgettable Rachel Green Outfits You Could (and Should) Still Wear Today
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now