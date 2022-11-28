Beyoncé Wore a Tenniscore Set and Sky-High Heels for a Date Night With Jay-Z

While Beyoncé’s usually known to set trends rather than follow them (see: boob-baring gowns and plunging bustiers), her latest date night look proved that even a Queen B(ey) can’t resist the strange outfit combination celebrities can’t stop wearing.

On Sunday night, the singer was spotted out grabbing dinner with her husband, Jay-Z, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, wearing the popular holiday uniform in question. Combining comfort and style, Beyoncé wore a flirty navy blue tennis skirt juxtaposed against an oversized matching Whitney Museum of American Art crewneck sweatshirt for the occasion. Sky-high brown lace-up heels and a coordinating brown Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandouliére 20 bag completed Bey’s look, and she wore her caramel hair down in voluminous curls.

For his part, Jay-Z also wore muted monochrome during their outing, pairing a plain black crewneck sweatshirt and sweatpants with a long peacoat. A matching black knit beanie finished the rapper’s outfit, while a pair of white sneakers offered a pop of contrast.

Although all of the power couple’s rare public appearances are notable, this one came just a day after Beyoncé won big at the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. In addition to taking home Album of the Year for Renaissance (which marks her fourth win in the category), the singer also won Song of the Year with “Break My Soul,” and Best Collaboration, alongside Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

