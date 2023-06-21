Beyoncé Wore the Most Gigantic Sunglasses, Maybe Ever, During Date Night With Jay-Z

The Carters have arrived.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 10:07AM
Jay Z and Beyonce attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

getty images

From her impressive world tour to her larger-than-life fashion sense, it’s obvious that Beyoncé usually subscribes to the idea that bigger really is better — and apparently, that sentiment also extends to her taste in accessories.

On Tuesday, the singer was spotted attending Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris alongside her husband Jay-Z while wearing the most gigantic sunglasses, maybe ever. Queen Bey paired the black shield-style sunnies (which concealed half of her face and featured the fashion house’s signature logo) with a statement-making slouchy gold silk suit, and she accessorized the flashy look with a Louis Vuitton-branded handbag, ankle-breaking black platform heels, and a diamond choker.

Jay Z and Beyonce attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

getty images

Beyoncé opted away from the curly hairstyle she’s been sporting on her Renaissance World Tour in favor of a pin-straight ‘do parted down the middle, and she finished the look with a dewy glam and a glossy pink lip.

For his part, Jay-Z looked dapper as ever in a sharp black three-piece suit paired with a white button-up and circular black shades.

While the husband-and-wife duo may have made the rare public appearance in support of their longtime friend Pharrell Williams (who recently took over as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director), they were far from the only stars in attendance. Aside from the Carters, the fashion show also hosted A-listers like Zendaya, who wore a plunging sequin-covered top; Kim Kardashian, who slipped into all-camouflage-everything; and Rihanna, who flexed her baby bump in a denim two-piece set.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings NYC
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
Zendaya Wore the Trippiest Plunging Matching Set to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Dua Lipa's Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Weenie, Butterfly Polka Dot Bikini Just Totally Made Our Day
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag
Jacob Elordi Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship
Jacob Elordi Made a Case For Leather Jackets in the Summer
Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner
Emma Watson Paired a Bedazzled Cut-Out Swimsuit With the Summer's Most Controversial Trend
Beyonce at the 2023 grammy awards
Beyoncé Just Wore Head-to-Toe Black Designers on Tour in Honor of Juneteenth
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Shared a Shirtless Thirst Trap of Ben Affleck in Honor of Father's Day
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
Rihanna Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a See-Through Crochet Romper in A$AP Rocky's Father's Day Post
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours
Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress
Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Was Back Up to His Hilarious Antics at the 2023 Trooping the Colour
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen Ditched Her All-Black Uniform for a Surprisingly Colorful Outfit
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Announced She's Pregnant With a Handwritten Sign at Travis Barker's Concert
Kate Hudson Elle Evans
Kate Hudson Had a Girls' Night Out With Her Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife in the Slinkiest Red Dress