Beyoncé Wore the Most Gigantic Sunglasses, Maybe Ever, During Date Night With Jay-Z

From her impressive world tour to her larger-than-life fashion sense, it’s obvious that Beyoncé usually subscribes to the idea that bigger really is better — and apparently, that sentiment also extends to her taste in accessories.

On Tuesday, the singer was spotted attending Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris alongside her husband Jay-Z while wearing the most gigantic sunglasses, maybe ever. Queen Bey paired the black shield-style sunnies (which concealed half of her face and featured the fashion house’s signature logo) with a statement-making slouchy gold silk suit, and she accessorized the flashy look with a Louis Vuitton-branded handbag, ankle-breaking black platform heels, and a diamond choker.

getty images

Beyoncé opted away from the curly hairstyle she’s been sporting on her Renaissance World Tour in favor of a pin-straight ‘do parted down the middle, and she finished the look with a dewy glam and a glossy pink lip.

For his part, Jay-Z looked dapper as ever in a sharp black three-piece suit paired with a white button-up and circular black shades.

While the husband-and-wife duo may have made the rare public appearance in support of their longtime friend Pharrell Williams (who recently took over as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director), they were far from the only stars in attendance. Aside from the Carters, the fashion show also hosted A-listers like Zendaya, who wore a plunging sequin-covered top; Kim Kardashian, who slipped into all-camouflage-everything; and Rihanna, who flexed her baby bump in a denim two-piece set.