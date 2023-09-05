Beyoncé Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With a Surprise Mid-Concert Serenade From Diana Ross

ICYMI, yesterday was National Bey-Day (not Labor Day) in celebration of the one and only Beyoncé officially turning 42 years old — and legendary Motown singer, Diana Ross, honored her longtime friend’s birthday with a surprise appearance during night three of her Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Sept. 4, Queen Bey was busy putting on a stellar show for a star-studded audience when Ross made a surprise appearance on stage. For the occasion, Ross dressed to the nines in a sparkly black off-the-shoulder gown with shimmery fringed sleeves while singing "Happy Birthday" to Beyoncé with the help of the sold-out crowd. The blingiest platform sandals and coordinating massive drop earrings rounded out her metallic ‘fit, and she wore her natural curls down with her forehead fringe on full display.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

In a video posted by TikTok user @igorxtt, Beyoncé is seen sprinting out on stage to Ross as she jumps up and down before embracing her with a hug. The two held hands as Ross asked the crowd to join in on singing "Happy Birthday" to Queen Bey.

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé said with a smile. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Returning the favor, Ross responded, “You sang "Happy Birthday" to me so I wanted to sing it to you.”

"Give it up for the Queen,” Beyoncé screamed before the two exited the stage together hand in hand.

