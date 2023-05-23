Beyoncé Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With Matching Hot Pants and Thigh-High Boots for Date Night

Only two weeks have passed since Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, but we’ve already been served more stellar looks than we can count (both on the stage and off). The latest? A sexy take on suiting that included a slouchy blazer, sky-high boots, and the tiniest bra top, maybe ever, worn during a stylish date night out with her husband Jay-Z.

Instagram/BeyoncÃ©

On Monday, the power pairing kicked off the week by sharing a dump of photos with Bey’s 309 million Instagram followers that reminded everyone why they’ll forever be couple goals. In the snaps, the husband-and-wife duo posed in their hotel’s hallway wearing coordinating black-and-white ensembles that expertly combined classic silhouettes with some trendy features. While Queen Bey wore an oversized black pinstripe blazer layered over matching high-waisted hot pants and a black bra top for the occasion, Jay-Z kept it a bit more casual in khaki parachute pants, a black sweatshirt, and a dark gray vest.

Instagram/BeyoncÃ©

Never missing an opportunity to steal the show, Beyoncé accessorized her look with a pair of head-turning black leather thigh-high boots (complete with silver piping), a small black handbag, and matching squoval-shaped sunglasses, and she styled her caramel hair down in voluminous waves. For his part, Jay-Z added white sneakers, a black beanie, and circular shades to round out his evening ensemble.

While certainly aww-worthy, the outing was far from the first time that the pair has scheduled a date night amid the pop star’s busy touring schedule. Just last week, Beyoncé stepped out with her husband yet again in a black crystal-embellished Balmain minidress that featured built-in gloves and a dramatic floor-length sash.