Beyoncé Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With Matching Hot Pants and Thigh-High Boots for Date Night

Queen Bey. Is going. To see. Her husband.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 09:48AM

Only two weeks have passed since Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, but we’ve already been served more stellar looks than we can count (both on the stage and off). The latest? A sexy take on suiting that included a slouchy blazer, sky-high boots, and the tiniest bra top, maybe ever, worn during a stylish date night out with her husband Jay-Z.

BeyoncÃ© pinstripe blazer date night instagram

Instagram/BeyoncÃ©

On Monday, the power pairing kicked off the week by sharing a dump of photos with Bey’s 309 million Instagram followers that reminded everyone why they’ll forever be couple goals. In the snaps, the husband-and-wife duo posed in their hotel’s hallway wearing coordinating black-and-white ensembles that expertly combined classic silhouettes with some trendy features. While Queen Bey wore an oversized black pinstripe blazer layered over matching high-waisted hot pants and a black bra top for the occasion, Jay-Z kept it a bit more casual in khaki parachute pants, a black sweatshirt, and a dark gray vest.

BeyoncÃ© jay-z pinstripe blazer date night instagram

Instagram/BeyoncÃ©

Never missing an opportunity to steal the show, Beyoncé accessorized her look with a pair of head-turning black leather thigh-high boots (complete with silver piping), a small black handbag, and matching squoval-shaped sunglasses, and she styled her caramel hair down in voluminous waves. For his part, Jay-Z added white sneakers, a black beanie, and circular shades to round out his evening ensemble.

While certainly aww-worthy, the outing was far from the first time that the pair has scheduled a date night amid the pop star’s busy touring schedule. Just last week, Beyoncé stepped out with her husband yet again in a black crystal-embellished Balmain minidress that featured built-in gloves and a dramatic floor-length sash.

Related Articles
Irina Shayk 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Irina Shayk Wore Gucci Lingerie Under Her Bedazzled Naked Dress
Kim Kardashian and Kids
Kim Kardashian on Parenting: “There are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep”
Gwyneth Paltrow Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow Went Topless In Wide-Leg Jeans
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Extremely Low-Cut Dress With a Coordinating Exposed Bra
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Is Back to Being a Brunette
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Striped Cutout Dress With a Controversial Summer Shoe
Beyonce
Beyoncé Served Up Next-Level Glamour in the Blingiest LBD for Date Night With Jay-Z
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Beyonce London World Tour
Beyoncé Just Put a Summery Spin on the Power Suit
Beyoncé Sunwashed Hair Color
Beyoncé Debuts Sun-Washed Hair for the Renaissance Tour
sydney Sweeney attends a screening of "Reality"
Sydney Sweeney's Deconstructed LBD Was Littered With Totally See-Through Sheer Panels
Zendaya Bulgari Event
Zendaya Paired Her Black Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Gown With a Diamond Viper Necklace
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Chased by “Aggressive Paparazzi” for Two Hours Last Night
Kim Kardashian today show skims
Kim Kardashian Accessorized a Plunging Zip-Up Bodysuit With Sweatpants and Sneaky Pink Thigh-High Boots
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s Late-Night Recording Studio Date Unofficially Confirmed That They’re Very Much Official
Amal Clooney and George Clooney The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Amal Clooney Wore a Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With an Edgy Detail For a Date Night With George