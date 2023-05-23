Celebrity Beyonce Knowles Beyoncé Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With Matching Hot Pants and Thigh-High Boots for Date Night Queen Bey. Is going. To see. Her husband. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 23, 2023 @ 09:48AM Pin Share Tweet Email Only two weeks have passed since Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, but we’ve already been served more stellar looks than we can count (both on the stage and off). The latest? A sexy take on suiting that included a slouchy blazer, sky-high boots, and the tiniest bra top, maybe ever, worn during a stylish date night out with her husband Jay-Z. Instagram/BeyoncÃ© On Monday, the power pairing kicked off the week by sharing a dump of photos with Bey’s 309 million Instagram followers that reminded everyone why they’ll forever be couple goals. In the snaps, the husband-and-wife duo posed in their hotel’s hallway wearing coordinating black-and-white ensembles that expertly combined classic silhouettes with some trendy features. While Queen Bey wore an oversized black pinstripe blazer layered over matching high-waisted hot pants and a black bra top for the occasion, Jay-Z kept it a bit more casual in khaki parachute pants, a black sweatshirt, and a dark gray vest. Instagram/BeyoncÃ© Beyoncé Just Put a Summery Spin on the Power Suit Never missing an opportunity to steal the show, Beyoncé accessorized her look with a pair of head-turning black leather thigh-high boots (complete with silver piping), a small black handbag, and matching squoval-shaped sunglasses, and she styled her caramel hair down in voluminous waves. For his part, Jay-Z added white sneakers, a black beanie, and circular shades to round out his evening ensemble. While certainly aww-worthy, the outing was far from the first time that the pair has scheduled a date night amid the pop star’s busy touring schedule. Just last week, Beyoncé stepped out with her husband yet again in a black crystal-embellished Balmain minidress that featured built-in gloves and a dramatic floor-length sash.