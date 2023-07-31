Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Twinned in Matching Sequined Jerseys and Y2K Camo

Mommy-and-me fashion, world tour edition.

Published on July 31, 2023
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Photo:

Beyonce Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter has become the biggest breakout star on mom Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and it's not just because of her viral dance moves.

Ever since making her on-stage debut in Paris while dressed in a sparkly mock-neck top, silver track pants, and matching shades, Blue has continued to impress the audience with her outfits. And this weekend's show was no exception. 

On Sunday, proud mom Beyoncé shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey the night before, and it included the most epic mommy-and-me fashion moment ever to exist. In the photo, Bey and Blue posed backstage in matching orange, blue, and white football jerseys that were completely bedazzled with sequins and emblazoned with the roman numeral "IV" in a constraining Y2K camouflage-print. 

While Beyoncé wore her jersey sans pants, and accessorized with a reflective silver wide-brimmed hat, futuristic sunglasses, and coordinating camo thigh-high boots, Blue's stylings were more age-appropriate. Rather than sky-high boots like mom, the 11-year-old wore baggy sequined camo pants, as well as a gold nameplate necklace.

In addition to Beyoncé, Blue's grandma is also beaming with pride when it comes to her granddaughter's talent. "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," Knowles-Lawson told People earlier this month. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

Blue Ivy

Getty

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," she continued. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

