Beyoncé Just Shared the Cutest Family Photos of Blue Ivy and Jay Z

It's confirmed: Beyoncé has the most beautiful family ever, and she isn't afraid to share it.

The "Flawless" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to post several photos of herself and husband Jay Z with 3-year-old daughter Blue Ivy—and they're downright adorable. One shot captures a sweet mommy-daughter moment between Bey and Blue (above): The mom hugs the little one (whose hair is adorned with two serious bows) towards her while she sits in a chair.

In another snap, Jay Z gets in on the family fun while outside in the grass (below). His sweet girl—who is dressed in a pink skirt and a black top and leggings—runs towards her smiling dad who has his arms spread out for her.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:06am PDT

RELATED: Beyoncé's Hair Stylist Shares the Secret to Bey's New Hair Color

We also see Beyoncé and Blue Ivy taking time to stop and smell the roses in a sprawling garden (that looked like something out of Alice in Wonderland) under a bright blue sky (below). Mom captioned the snap, "Happy Sunday." Indeed it was for this family!

Happy Sunday A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 7, 2015 at 7:59am PDT

Related Video: How to Get Beyoncé's Cat Eye, Straight from Her Makeup Artist

PHOTOS: Beyoncé's Changing Looks