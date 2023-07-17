Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Just Had a Stylish Mother-Daughter Moment

Blue Ivy Carter is looking more and more like her mother Beyoncé every time we see her. Between their uncanny resemblance, similar fashion sense, and shared singing chops, the mother-daughter duo has proven once again, that the apple does not fall far from the tree

After performing on stage for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, the two made another appearance together at the opening night of Jay-Z’s "The Book of HOV" exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library. This time, the famous family members looked equally chic in their summer ‘fits.

On Saturday, Beyoncé gave her 314 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at Jay-Z’s unveiling via photo dump. In the images, the pop sensation sported a see-through bright orange lace button-up blouse with a plunging neckline that she paired with a matching sequined high-waisted midiskirt, gold strappy heels, and a metallic bronze Jimmy Choo bag. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, tennis bracelets, and matching ear climbers. A later slide detailed the singer’s glam for the evening, which included a dramatic winged eyeliner with a gold shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy lip, and she styled her "Creme Brûlée Blonde" hair in a sleek high pony and bouncy curls.

BeyoncÃ©/Instagram

Showing support for her dad, Blue Ivy followed suit in an off-the-shoulder denim dress paired with a vibrant blue shoulder bag and a gold-name-plated necklace. Her hair was styled in long braids with curled ends, and she kept the glam light and simple, perfect for summer.

Elsewhere in the gallery, Beyoncé and Jay-Z posed for the camera in a freight elevator. For his part, he looked dapper in a dark brown suit with a crisp white shirt, black sunglasses, and a shiny timepiece.

