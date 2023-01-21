Beyoncé Was Joined By Blue Ivy for a Mother-Daughter Duet of "Brown Skin Girl"

It's their first live performance of the song.

Updated on January 21, 2023 @ 03:41PM
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Photo:

Getty

Someone alert the Beyhive, because Beyoncé and her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy just performed a mother-daughter duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl" for the first time in history. 

On Saturday, as part of a luxury weekend in Dubai celebrating the unofficial opening of the Atlantis Royal, Beyoncé put on an intimate concert for the hotel's guests. According to TMZ, her setlist included a rendition of Etta James's "At Last," "XO," and other songs from her Renaissance album — all while dressed in a yellow corset gown with sheer paneling. And at one point, Blue Ivy, who wore a red latex trench coat and matching lipstick, adorably joined her mom on stage to sing "Brown Skin Girl."

A snippet of the cute mommy-and-me moment was captured on camera, and naturally, began making the rounds on the internet. 

This isn't the first time Blue has performed for a live audience. Last year, she was part of the group of dancers sitting front and center during her mom's performance of "Be Alive" at the 2022 Oscars. And in 2021, Bey's eldest child won her first Grammy Award for the "Brown Skin Girl" music video, making her the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy. 

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which not only was her first feature, but also earned her official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

