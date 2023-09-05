Beyoncé's Birthday Suit Included a Custom Versace Chainmail Minidress

Between her A-list guests — which included Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more — and a full-blown chrome fashion movement, I think it's safe to say that Beyoncé's 42nd birthday concert was nothing short of unparalleled. Of course, Bey also delivered when it came to her yassified b'day wardrobe, which was fit for a queen with impressive selections and custom makings from fashion houses like Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Agent Provocateur, and more.

Bey's most show-stealing look was one that was designed by Versace frontwoman Donatella Versace and didn't have a silver detail in sight. She wore a blue-and-gold chainmail micro-minidress in the brand's signature Barocco print layered over a matching mesh shirt with attached gloves and a bedazzled mock-neck. The 32-time Grammy-winning artist added a matching wide-brimmed hat and over-the-knee boots in the same print, and finished off the look with massive hoop earrings, bangles, and rectangular sunglasses. Her honey-blonde hair was styled in effortless butt-length beach waves.

Donatella gave fans a look at the design process by sharing an initial rendering of Bey's special look with her Instagram followers. "When Beyoncé called me to design a look for her Renaissance World Tour, I knew I had to use our iconic elements: Versace metal mesh and the Barocco print for THE Queen," she wrote along side the sketch. "Happy Birthday, @beyonce! 🐝🪩."

During a different show from over the weekend, Bey changed into an asymmetric pink Barbiecore Gucci dress with a strapless neckline, a fit-and-flare silhouette, a built-in bodysuit, and rhinestone and pearl embellishments

One side of the dress included a maxi-length half-skirt while the other side stopped at her hip creating a peplum-style miniskirt. She finished off the look with black velvet gloves and matching over-the-knee boots.