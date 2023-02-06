Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo

ICYMI, Beyoncé made Grammys history last night. After taking home four golden gramophones, the singer's grand total of Grammy awards climbed to 32, making her the most-winning artist of all time. Even before she won the fourth, Beyoncé already commemorated the special night with an Instagram carousel of glamorous selfies.

In the images, Beyoncé held two of her trophies with a third one sitting next to her on the ground. She wore a plunging sculptural velvet peach, asymmetric Balmain gown paired with matching pants attached to the tallest platform wedges (sheesh!). The long-sleeve dress (which had built-in gloves) had a large, circular collar that cut low to reveal a metallic gold breastplate that matched Beyoncé's massive inverted metal hat that sat upon her hair, which was styled in a low bun. She accessorized with shoulder-length drop earrings and ornate bedazzled sunglasses.



"We won 3 y’all!" the performer started her caption. "To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"

She went on to thank her team and collaborators, as well as TikTok artists who covered her music on the social platform. "It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!"

Later in the show, Beyoncé was presented with the best dance/electronic album award for Renaissance, which put her over the threshold to become the most-winning artist in Grammys history. She delivered an emotional speech thanking her husband Jay-Z, children, and the queer community. "I’m trying not to be too emotional and just receive this night," she said. "I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and inventing this genre."