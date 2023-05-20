Beyoncé Served Up Next-Level Glamour in the Blingiest LBD for Date Night With Jay-Z

London, the Queen has arrived (and we're not talking about Camilla).



This week, Beyoncé touched down in the U.K. to kick off the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour, and in between concerts, she's been putting on fashion shows. After giving a masterclass in summer suiting in a plaid three-piece set by Michael Kors that included a backless halter vest, short shorts, and a matching blazer, Bey showed off her date-night style in a black off-the-shoulder minidress that was anything but your classic LBD.



Beyonce Instagram

On Friday, Queen Bey stepped out in a little black dress that was more glamorous and more dramatic than ever. Bey's crystal-embellished design from Balmain was covered in dozens of round rhinestones set on thermoformed black velvet fabric, and featured built-in gloves and a long sparkly sash that fell all the way down to the floor. Dialing up the drama even further, she accessorized with a matching blinged-out handbag and towering black platform heels. On the beauty front, Bey added a pop of color with a swipe of glittery lilac eyeshadow, and paired her bouncy caramel-colored curls with pink lipgloss.

Ahead of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's night out, the "Cuff It" singer released a surprise remix of her song "America Has A Problem," featuring Kendrick Lamar. The remix kept its original beat, but quickly debuted Lamar's rap within a few seconds of the track, with him singing: "Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice clonin' Kendrick / The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men."