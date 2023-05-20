Beyoncé Served Up Next-Level Glamour in the Blingiest LBD for Date Night With Jay-Z

Bey's that girl.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 20, 2023 @ 01:56PM
Beyonce
Photo:

Beyonce Instagram

London, the Queen has arrived (and we're not talking about Camilla). 

This week, Beyoncé touched down in the U.K. to kick off the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour, and in between concerts, she's been putting on fashion shows. After giving a masterclass in summer suiting in a plaid three-piece set by Michael Kors that included a backless halter vest, short shorts, and a matching blazer, Bey showed off her date-night style in a black off-the-shoulder minidress that was anything but your classic LBD.  

Beyonce

Beyonce Instagram

On Friday, Queen Bey stepped out in a little black dress that was more glamorous and more dramatic than ever. Bey's crystal-embellished design from Balmain was covered in dozens of round rhinestones set on thermoformed black velvet fabric, and featured built-in gloves and a long sparkly sash that fell all the way down to the floor. Dialing up the drama even further, she accessorized with a matching blinged-out handbag and towering black platform heels. On the beauty front, Bey added a pop of color with a swipe of glittery lilac eyeshadow, and paired her bouncy caramel-colored curls with pink lipgloss.  

Ahead of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's night out, the "Cuff It" singer released a surprise remix of her song "America Has A Problem," featuring Kendrick Lamar. The remix kept its original beat, but quickly debuted Lamar's rap within a few seconds of the track, with him singing: "Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice clonin' Kendrick / The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men."

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Netted Dress With Wet Hair on the Red Carpet
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Sophie Turner Joan
Sophie Turner Looks Almost Unrecognizable With a Flippy Blonde Bob
elle fanning cannes
Elle Fanning's Cannes Party Dress Was Equal Parts Disco and Avant-Garde
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Slinky Red Carpet Slip Dress Doubles as the Perfect Summer Uniform
Beyonce London World Tour
Beyoncé Just Put a Summery Spin on the Power Suit
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Took a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Stylebook With Her Dazzling Gold Gown
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Red Carpet Look Was Extremely Sheer and Extremely Low-Cut
Beyoncé Sunwashed Hair Color
Beyoncé Debuts Sun-Washed Hair for the Renaissance Tour
Katie Holmes Cannes
Katie Holmes Just Proved Coastal Grandmother Is Still in for Summer 2023
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Crystal-Encrusted Skirt Suit Is Ready to Party
sydney Sweeney attends a screening of "Reality"
Sydney Sweeney's Deconstructed LBD Was Littered With Totally See-Through Sheer Panels
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Chased by “Aggressive Paparazzi” for Two Hours Last Night
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s Late-Night Recording Studio Date Unofficially Confirmed That They’re Very Much Official