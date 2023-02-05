Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammys Than Everyone

She's the undisputed GOAT.

The queen has arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards — fashionably late, but nevertheless. Beyoncé graced us with her presence at the star-studded ceremony, and the icon came dressed to win. And she did just that. Her four wins (so far) tonight make her the most winning artist in all of Grammys history. The performer gave an emotional speech to accept her history-making award.

"I’m trying not to be too emotional and just receive this night," she said. "I want to thank God for protecting me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and inventing this genre."

She arrived to the ceremony a little delayed thanks to Los Angeles traffic as host Trevor Noah explained. But her 2023 Grammys look was certainly worth the wait. Queen Bey wore a metallic silver Gucci gown with a bronze corset top and a scalloped high-low mermaid skirt with the highest leg slit. She paired the head-turning dress with black leather opera gloves and coordinating lace-up heels. Her long hair was parted down the middle and styled in crimped waves to match the style of her. She kept her glam natural, letting her dewy, flawless complexion shine through and finished the look with bronzy eyes and glossy lips.

The R&B legend is nominated nine times tonight for her ninth album Renaissance , breaking another record of 88 total nominations, becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time — tied with her husband Jay-Z.

